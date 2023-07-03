'We have a shared history'. 7 celebrities who married their teenage sweethearts.

There's nothing cuter than people who marry their high school sweethearts.

While celebrities have developed a reputation for not exactly having the longest lasting marriages (Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, we're looking at you), there are some couples that have proven love can stand the test of time.

It doesn't happen too often that high school sweethearts last for long, but it seems that even under the limelight, there are still some Hollywood marriages that have made it work.

Just ask any of these seven A-listers who went on to marry their teenage sweethearts.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, 2023. Image: Getty.

Snoop Dogg owes a lot of his career success to his wife Shante Broadus who has helped to oversee his successful music career and business endeavours.

They had their first son Cordé in 1994 and married in 1997 after meeting at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. They had a sweet relationship as young teens, with Snoop Dogg telling VladTV he courted his wife.

"I had to go over there and meet her mother," he explained. "I had to go over there and date her for, like, four months before I was able to kiss her. I had to call her on the phone. I had to write love letters."

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus at their high school prom. Image: Instagram @snoopdogg.

Sadly, the pair filed for divorce in 2004 BUT they reconciled and renewed their vows in 2008.

"She's always right," he told Queen Latifah on her talk show in 2013. "Because you gotta understand the turmoil and stuff that I put her through in my journey on becoming successful, because I had no understanding of how I was doing her, how I was hurting her, and how I was betraying myself until I became a man and realised that I had to love this woman who loved me and had my kids, and put my life in perspective and let my music and my business be secondary."

Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell.

Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell, 2017. Image: Getty.

Morris played the hilarious role of Brittany on Glee and by her side the entire time was her high school sweetheart, Taylor Hubbell. Interestingly enough, the pair didn't actually date in their teenage years — they hadn't even known each other, according to reports.

The pair both went to Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona and somehow the little fact connected them to one another on Skype when they were in college. They had a long-distance relationship while Morris moved to California to pursue acting and Hubbell went to college in Louisiana.

As fate would have it, the couple stuck it out and in 2015, Hubbell and Morris married.

In 2014, the pair also had their first child together, a son Elijah. In February 2016, they had their second child named Owen.

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe.

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe, 2023. Image: Getty.

Like so many relationships, actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife didn't fall in love at first sight. Instead, they were friends for over a decade before they fell in love and married in 2014.

The pair met when Bagshawe put on a charity fashion show with her classmates at Eton College, where Redmayne was a student. She went to an all-girls school just down the road, The Sun reported.

"It's great that she found me attractive then and still does," the actor told Time Out. "It's also wonderful having a shared history and friends, even though we didn't get together for 15 years."

The pair share two children together who they named Iris and Luke.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, 2021. Image: Getty.

Bon Jovi and his wife have a love story for the ages.

The pair met at Sayreville War Memorial High School when he tried cheating using the answers on her test paper. They quickly became best friends and have been together ever since. They married in 1989 in a private wedding ceremony, with no family or friends invited, at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, 1985. Image: Getty.

Bon Jovi and Hurley have four kids together. They welcomed their daughter Stephanie Rosie in 1993, their son Jesse in 1995, their second son Jacob in 2002 and their youngest child Romeo Jon in 2004.

"Somehow it works," Hurley said of their relationship in 2016. "I think because we grow at the same rate. We grew equally and not in opposite directions."

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford.

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford, 2016. Image: Getty.

Kendrick Lamar keeps his life private despite being in the spotlight and that includes giving any details away about his fiancée Whitney Alford.

What we know for sure is that the pair met when they were both in high school in Compton, California.

"She's been here since day one," Lamar said of Alford in a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile.

They got engaged in 2015 and have two children together.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal, 2023. Image: Getty.

Miranda and Nadal attended the same New York City high school, but they never actually physically spoke to one another.

However, that didn't stop Miranda from developing a crush.

"She was gorgeous and I'm famously bad at talking to women I find attractive. I have a total lack of game," Miranda told The New York Times in 2010.

They reconnected on Facebook years later, after they both graduated from college and have been together ever since. They tied the knot in September 2010 and now have two sons.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson, 2015. Image: Getty.

LeBron James knew he loved his wife from the moment she left him after their first date.

The basketball player met Savannah Brinson when they were both high school students in 2002 after being set up by a mutual friend. When Brinson was told James wanted her number, she insisted on taking his instead.

"One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see,'" she recalled.

She later told Harper's Bazaar in 2010 that she knew the moment he fell in love with her.

"I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car," Brinson said. "I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me."

Brinson fell pregnant with their first child LeBron James Jr. while she was still in high school. He proposed to her in 2011 after 10 years of dating and the pair tied the knot in 2014.

The couple also have another son Bryce Maximus, who was born in 2007 and daughter Zhuri, who they welcomed in 2014.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @snoopdogg.