This week both Zoe Foster Blake and Dave Hughes announced they’ve penned children’s books about… farts.

Smelly subject matter aside, Foster Blake and Hughes are not the first celebs to write a book for kids, they’ve actually joined a long list of both Australian and international celebs who are now published children’s book authors.

Isla Fisher, Russell Brand, Barack Obama, Madonna, Will Smith, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Kelly Clarkson and Perez Hilton have all written children’s books in recent years.

In Australia, celebrity-penned children’s books are selling out within hours – kids can’t get enough of them and parents are usually big fans of the authors.

Although many celebs have dipped their toes in the world of children’s literature, it’s usually the professional writers like Wendy Harmer and Zoe Foster Blake who have the most success and go on to write second, third and fourth books.

”Some people when they have a lull in their popularity go off to Africa on a World Vision tour, some people set up foundations, and some people go on Oprah and sit on the couch and cry. And some people write children’s books,” Harmer told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2010.

At the moment our local celebs are creating some great Australian stories your kids will love to read for years to come.

Here are just some of the celebrity-penned children’s books you’ll find at your local bookstore:

No One Likes A Fart by Zoe Foster Blake

Zoe Foster Blake’s first children’s book will be available on 13 November and judging by the title it’s about… farts.

“As an avid reader and deeply reverential fan of picture books, it was immensely pleasurable to have a crack at my own, the result of which wafts fragrantly above,” Foster Blake wrote on Instagram.

“The book is so delightful, and adorable and ridiculous that I could just toot, but obviously never would.”

Do Not Open This Book by Andy Lee

Do Not Open This Book was released in September last year. Lee’s book was only ever meant to have one copy printed. He wrote it as a surprise for his sister and her husband to celebrate the 1st birthday of their son, George.

But then his friend, Michael Horgan, who happens to be publisher convinced the radio funnyman to release it to the wider public – and it sold out within hours.

Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase by Peter Helliar



Earlier this year comedian Peter Helliar published his first children’s book Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase.

Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase is a hilarious time-travel adventure featuring missing limbs, a cranky granddad, and a whole lot of mischief.

I Just Couldn’t Wait To Meet You By Kate Ritchie

Last year radio host and former Home and Away star Kate Ritchie published her first book I Just Couldn’t Wait To Meet You. Ricthie’s book is a heartwarming tribute to the joy and excitement of expecting your first child.

“When you were still a treasured bump, tucked safe away inside, I thought about you night and day and in my sleep – it’s true. My heart was full of hope and love. I just couldn’t wait to meet you,” the book begins.

Excuse Me! by Dave Hughes and Holly Ife

Dave Hughes’ first children’s book Excuse Me! will be available on 1 November – it’s also about farts… because farts.

Excuse Me! tells the story of a girl who never farts until she attends the Baked Beans Bonanza.

Marge in Charge by Isla Fisher



Isla Fisher published her first book, Marge in Charge, in 2016. Since then she’s added two more books to the series – Marge and the Pirate Baby and Marge and the Great Train Rescue.

Do you know any other children’s books written by celebrities? Tell us about them in the comments below.

To read more from Keryn Donnelly, click here or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.