From $15,000 to $312,000: How much celebrities are paying in child support per month.

With celebrity breakups come incredibly expensive, sometimes cruel and often exhausting divorces.

Add children to the mix and it becomes a recipe for disaster – because when two superstars enter a bloodthirsty custody battle, one usually walks away with a much lighter pocket.

For some A-listers, the cost of alimony and child support is just a drop in a very, very big bucket. For others, it's a huge expense – and an almost impossible one.

Here's who's forking out what in child support each month.

Kanye West pays Kim Kardashian $312,000* a month.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2019. Image: Getty.

Both West and Kardashian might be worth millions, but Reuters reports that embattled rapper, producer and designer Ye owes ex-wife Kim Kardashian an unparalleled $312,000 each and every month in child support, according to court documents from their divorce settlement.

These court documents, filed by Laura Wasser, found that all four of their children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm –all under the age of 10 at the time) require that amount to cover their private security, private school and eventual college costs.

Brad Pitt pays Angelina Jolie child support, but we don't know how much.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2015. Image: Getty.

This Hollywood split shocked fans around the globe when it was announced, and since 2016, it seems the pair have been in a never-ending feud about Pitt's child support payments for his six children.

In June 2018, court documents claimed Pitt had not paid "meaningful" child support to his estranged wife for more than a year. And while Pitt was adamant he had given Jolie at least $18.7 million over the course of two years, she argued it "didn't count".

It was later revealed that Pitt loaned Jolie $15.6 million to buy her current home, and had paid more than $2.6 million in bills relating to their children since 2016.

The former couple eventually reached an agreement and set up a payment arrangement, but it has not been made public.

Brendan Fraser pays Afton Smith $117,000 a month.

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith. Image: Getty.

In 2013, Brendan Fraser went to court to try to reduce the $117,000 a month he was paying ex-wife Afton Smith in child and alimony support.

Together, they share three children – Griffen, Holden and Leland. While Fraser wanted to pay less, given he isn't quite as successful as he used to be, Smith alleged he was hiding around $14 million.

Fraser's spousal support payments ended in 2019 (10 years after their divorce settlement was reached), and the pair – pictured above earlier this year – seem to be on good terms now.

Charlie Sheen pays Denise Richards $62,000 and Brooke Mueller $62,000 a month.

Charlie Sheen with Denise Richards (2005) and Brooke Mueller (2011). Image: Getty.

At one point, Sheen was paying about $251,000 a month in child support to both Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller for his four kids.

According to TMZ, in 2016, both Richards and Mueller accepted a reduction to $62,000 each, meaning Sheen still shells out $124,000 a month in costs to his estranged wives and children.

Eddie Murphy pays Mel B $78,000 a month.

Eddie Murphy and Mel B, 2006. Image: ITV.

Murphy might not have believed he was the father of Mel B's daughter, Angel, but a DNA test quickly proved him wrong.

As a result, he was required to pay $78,000 a month in child support.

Read more: 'I don’t know whose child that is.' When Mel B fell pregnant, Eddie Murphy denied he was the father.

Tom Cruise pays Katie Holmes $33,000 a month.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, 2012. Image: Getty.

Cruise doesn't pay much in child support compared to the other big stars on this list, giving just $33,000 a month to fellow actor Katie Holmes for their daughter Suri.

Cruise is also required to pay for Suri’s expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs. However, it is only until she turns 18 (which isn't that far away — in 2024, to be exact).

Halle Berry pays Gabriel Aubry $24,000 and Olivier Martinez $12,000 a month.

Halle Berry with Olivier Martinez (2014) and Gabriel Aubry (2009). Image: Getty.

Berry pays quite a bit of in child support to both of her exes, Olivier Martinez and Gabriel Aubry.

A lengthy court battle ended up ruling that Berry pay $16,000 a month in child support to Aubry for their daughter, Nahla. Berry also finalised her divorce settlement in August 2023 with Martinez. They share custody and Berry pays $8,000 a month in child support for their son, Maceo.

Britney Spears pays Kevin Federline $20,000 a month.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, 2006. Image: Getty.

When Britney Spears divorced her husband Kevin Federline back in 2007, she had to pay $20,000 a month in child support for her children, Sean and Jayden.

Mel Gibson pays Oksana Grigorieva $31,000 a month.

Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva, 2009. Image: Getty.

Mel Gibson, who is the father of several children with his wife Robyn, also has a daughter named Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson pays $21,000 a month in child support to Grigorieva as a means of financial support for Lucia, but in 2016 his former partner requested the actor pay $156,000 a month. He increased his daughter's child support amount by an extra $15,000.

*All dollar amounts are approximate and in AUD.

