The Veronicas are having a moan about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice, and more in Celeb in 5.

The Veronicas' Jess and Lisa Origliasso have some things to say about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice.

Earlier today, the twin sisters directly tweeted the official Celebrity Apprentice Twitter account to call out the show's "scripted drama".

"Celeb Apprentice, why are you not airing any of our wins and strategy for each task, only using the scripted drama you GAVE us as the only airtime/promo? Where’s all the footage where we pull through for our team and for our charity? Why is all of that being edited out?"

While many came to the singers' defence, others pointed out that "it’s reality tv after all".

It's not the first time, The Veronicas have hit out at the show.

Earlier this week, they shared a post on their band's Instagram account, reminding fans to "use common sense" when it comes to the editing.

"We can’t believe we actually need to preface this: But reality TV is highly edited out of ‘context’ to amplify drama. And narrative that suits the agenda. Please use common sense and understand this is obviously not a transparent show – it’s game show entertainment."

"The only ‘business’ in this show is the business of entertainment and drama… don’t get confused about what this is. And we will continue to bring you the laughs and relatability."

