The Celebrity Apprentice 2021 starts tomorrow night. Here's everything you need to know.

After a six-year break from Australian TV, The Celebrity Apprentice is returning to our screens.

The show will star 14 Aussie celebrities, who will be split into two teams to compete in various business-related challenges. The aim is for the contestants to avoid being fired by the CEO, Lord Alan Sugar, and become the next apprentice, while raising money for charity.

Ahead of the first episode on Sunday night, here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021.

Who's in The Celebrity Apprentice Australia cast?

Fourteen celebrities will compete on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. That includes:

Aussie pop duo The Veronicas aka Lisa and Jess Origliasso.

English stand-up comedian and actor, Ross Noble.

Interior designer and judge on The Block, Shaynna Blaze.

International model and winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars, David Genat.

Social media influencer and ex-contestant on Married At First Sight, Martha Kalifatidis.

Actor, stand-up comedian and co-creator of The Habibs, Rob Shehadie.

Fashion designer, Camilla Franks.

ARIA award-winning singer, Anthony Callea.

Professional surfer and influencer, Alex Hayes.

Celebrity personal trainer and TV personality, Michelle Bridges.

Radio presenter, Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli.

Gymnast and Australian Ninja Warrior, Olivia Vivian.

Plus, there will be two surprise contestants: former AFL player, Josh Gibson and TV host and former Miss Universe Australia, Scherri-Lee Biggs.

Who Is Lord Alan Sugar?

Lord Alan Sugar. Image: Getty.

Lord Alan Sugar will be the CEO on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. After each challenge, he will decide who's fired from the losing team based on their performance during the task.

Sugar is a British self-made millionaire and business magnate. At 21 years old, he started his most successful business, Amstrad, a computer electronics company.

According to The Times, Lord Alan Sugar had an estimated net worth of £1.2 billion ($2.1 billion AUD).

He was also the CEO on the UK version of The Apprentice.

Who are Alan Sugar's advisors?

Lord Alan Sugar will have two boardroom advisors - Lorna Jane Clarkson (the founder of Lorna Jane activewear) and Janine Allis (the founder of Boost Juice) - who will watch over the contestants during challenges and report back to Sugar.

When does The Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021 air?

The Celebrity Apprentice Australia starts on Sunday, May 23 at 7pm on Channel Nine.

Feature Image: Channel Nine.