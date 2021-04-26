The 2021 Oscars red carpet. Did you catch it? Gah! It was good, hey?

While the stars dished out a heap of delicious inspo on the fashion front (glittery gowns, non-stop frills, pops of colour - swoon!), there were also some seriously eye-catching beauty looks that honestly deserve a whole separate awards category for themselves.

And while the makeup was a glorious mixed bag of statement eye looks, 'barely there' coverage and old Hollywood glam, when it came to hair trends, there was one particular style that came out on top: the fringe.

Yes! Fringes are EVERYWHERE. They're fresh, fun and the clear haircut of the moment.

Watch: Here are some of the best moments from the 2019 Oscars. Post continues below.

In case you missed it, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Andra Day and Maria Bakalova all rocked a trendy face-framing fringe on the red carpet, proving it's the style that suits everyone - no matter what your hair type.

Yes, even you! It doesn't matter if you have cow licks, frizzy baby hairs or angel pasta hair - cause this cult cut is super versatile and suits any head.

So, if you've been flirting with the idea of switching up your hair look with a fancy new fringe, this could be all the inspo you need.

Here are four different styles and the celebs who wore them on the 2021 Oscars red carpet.

The curtain fringe.

Image: Getty

Margot Robbie rarely steers away from her signature blonde locks (except for when she went brunette in, like, 2014), so she was almost unrecognisable when she slinked down the red carpet with a darker caramel shade and fancy new soft, feathered fringe. And it looks ~gewd~.

The extra long face-framing lengths are a fresh, relaxed style that's super versatile and perfect if you're thinking of dipping your toes in the fringe game.

The best part of this particular style? It doesn't have to be perfect. The more dishevelled and loose it is, the better it will sit (think Bridgette Bardot vibes). And Margot absolutely nailed the brief with a super low, super loose ponytail.

Ugh. Looks so good.

The micro fringe.

Image: Getty

Um, Halle Berry just got a micro fringe and we can't stop staring at it.

Nominated for Best Actress for Monster's Ball, the star ditched her iconic cropped 'do and instead showcased an extra short, sharp bob that sits just underneath her cheekbones, teaming her new length with a choppy, blunt micro fringe. And it looks like it's made for her face.

And sure, while it's a little bit more of a dramatic cut than curtain bangs, it's the perfect option if you're looking for a big ol' change!

The faux fringe.

Image: Getty

Andra Day's curly fringe may be one of our favourite Academy Awards moments so far. NBD.

The Best Actress nominee walked the red carpet with her gorgeous natural curls pulled up in a high, voluminous updo, with a perfectly defined fringe pulled through to frame her face. The loose coils gave her look a chic, fresh vibe, and it's all the proof you need that gals with curly hair *can* pull off a fringe, thank you very much.

Listen: There are so many myths about caring for curly hair... Do you wash it? Do you not wash it? Will you really get them if you eat your crusts? Here's an expert's guide to curly hair. Post continues below.

It's also a reminder that a fake fringe is a real winner if you're undecided on the whole whether to cut your hair thing (read: all of us). And anyone can do it - really! You can get the look in around 50 seconds. Plus, it makes a regular updo seem approximately 3792 times fancier - so, there's that too.

The side fringe.

Image: Getty

Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova stunned on the red carpet with her old Hollywood glam look, but it was her chic side fringe that really did it for us.

Her blonde locks were pulled into an elegant low bun, with a voluminous and textured side fringe adding a touch of glamour to her entire look. Looks classy AF.

We're big fans of the side fringe, because it's the perfect style for softening facial features, and is far less intimidating than a choppy, micro or blunt fringe (cool but scary). It also requires pretty minimal upkeep. So, yeah - just another great option if you're thinking of dipping your toes into the fringe game.

Ya welcome!

Feature image: Getty

Which celebrity fringe is your favourite? Would you try this style? Share with us in the comment section below.