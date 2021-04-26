The 2021 Oscars red carpet. Did you catch it? Gah! It was good, hey?

While the stars dished out a heap of delicious inspo on the fashion front (glittery gowns, non-stop frills, pops of colour - swoon!), there were also some seriously eye-catching beauty looks that honestly deserve a whole separate awards category for themselves.

And while the makeup was a glorious mixed bag of statement eye looks, 'barely there' coverage and old Hollywood glam, when it came to hair trends, there was one particular style that came out on top: the fringe.

Yes! Fringes are EVERYWHERE. They're fresh, fun and the clear haircut of the moment.

Watch: Here are some of the best moments from the 2019 Oscars. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In case you missed it, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Andra Day and Maria Bakalova all rocked a trendy face-framing fringe on the red carpet, proving it's the style that suits everyone - no matter what your hair type.

Yes, even you! It doesn't matter if you have cow licks, frizzy baby hairs or angel pasta hair - cause this cult cut is super versatile and suits any head.

So, if you've been flirting with the idea of switching up your hair look with a fancy new fringe, this could be all the inspo you need.

Here are four different styles and the celebs who wore them on the 2021 Oscars red carpet.

The curtain fringe.

Image: Getty