The 2021 Oscars red carpet. Did you catch it? Gah! It was good, hey?
While the stars dished out a heap of delicious inspo on the fashion front (glittery gowns, non-stop frills, pops of colour - swoon!), there were also some seriously eye-catching beauty looks that honestly deserve a whole separate awards category for themselves.
And while the makeup was a glorious mixed bag of statement eye looks, 'barely there' coverage and old Hollywood glam, when it came to hair trends, there was one particular style that came out on top: the fringe.
Yes! Fringes are EVERYWHERE. They're fresh, fun and the clear haircut of the moment.
Watch: Here are some of the best moments from the 2019 Oscars. Post continues below.
In case you missed it, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Andra Day and Maria Bakalova all rocked a trendy face-framing fringe on the red carpet, proving it's the style that suits everyone - no matter what your hair type.
Yes, even you! It doesn't matter if you have cow licks, frizzy baby hairs or angel pasta hair - cause this cult cut is super versatile and suits any head.
So, if you've been flirting with the idea of switching up your hair look with a fancy new fringe, this could be all the inspo you need.
Here are four different styles and the celebs who wore them on the 2021 Oscars red carpet.