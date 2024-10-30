Saoirse Ronan and 9 other famous women who shutdown sexist interview moments.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote her new film, Blitz, Saoirse Ronan found herself tasked with the ever-exhausting duty of putting men in their place.

If you missed it, the men on the show were discussing what they would or wouldn't do, in the event that that they were about to be attacked.

The conversation came about when guest Eddie Redmayne said that he found "some of the techniques" that people recommended for self-defence really interesting.

As an example, Redmayne said, "Like how you can use your phone, if someone's attacking you," demonstrating how someone would use the phone as a weapon.

Ronan sat on the couch, patiently waiting for Paul Mescal to finish speaking as he disputed the phone as a feasible option.

"If someone attacked me, I'm not gonna go, 'Phone,'" he quipped, as Redmayne, Norton and Denzel Washington laughed.

Then, Ronan dropped the 10 now-viral words, "That's what girls have to think about all the time".

Of course, this isn't the first time that a famous woman has called out sexism in a public platform. Here are nine other famous women who have shut down sexist nonsense.

Ariana Grande.

"So. If you could use makeup or your phone one last time, which one would you pick?" the Power 106 FM host actually asked Ariana Grande.

"Makeup or your phone, for one last time," he reiterated.

Grande paused, before breaking into a smirk.

"Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between? Is this men assuming that's what girls would have to chose between?" she asked.

Unfortunately, the interview did not improve from there, as the interviewers doubled down, asking Grande if she could actually go anywhere without looking at her phone.

Grande replied that yes, she could go "many hours" without looking at her phone, and said that although her phone was her "lifeline" while she was on tour to help her keep in contact with friends and family, she tried to stay present as much as possible.

"Ladies, learn!" exclaimed one of the hosts.

"Boys, learn," Grande shot back, looking him up and down.

"Come on; boys and girls, we can all learn," she added.

Finally, after one of the hosts commented that the unicorn emoji was for girls, Grande said that "many boys" use the unicorn emoji and said, "You need a little brushing up on equality, over here!"

Britney Spears.

It's no secret that a then-teenage Britney Spears rose to fame at a time when the media was particularly cruel to women, and in her early career, she was constantly being asked invasive questions, like whether she'd had breast implants or if she was still a virgin.

In one very early interview, however, Spears pointed out the double standard that people had for her when compared with the male pop stars of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.

"When they're doing all those thrusts on the stage and making out with the microphone thing, no one says anything about that, but when I'm showing a little belly [in the '… Baby One More Time' music video], everyone's like 'Ooh!' — you know what I mean?" she said, acting scandalised.

Helen Mirren.

In 1975, Helen Mirren sat down for an interview with Michael Parkinson which has become infamous in the decades since. Why, you ask? Because Parkinson asked Mirren if she thought her body was stopping her from being taken seriously as an actress.

"Do you think that what is best described as your 'equipment', in fact, hinders you in that pursuit?" Parkinson asked.

"I would like you to explain what you mean by my 'equipment,'" Mirren replied. "In great detail."

"Well, your physical attributes," Parkinson said.

"You mean my fingers?" Mirren shot back.

"No, I meant your…" Parkinson trailed off, looking directly at her chest as the audience laughed.

"Come on, spit it out!" Mirren prodded.

"Do you find that your figure, your physical attributes, which people always go on about, hinder you, in your pursuit of the ambition of being a successful actress?" he asked."Serious actress?" she replied. "Because serious actresses can't have big bosoms, is that what you mean?"

"I think that they might detract from the performance," Parkinson suggested.

With a sigh, Mirren replied, "Ugh, I can't think that would necessarily be true, I mean, what a crummy performance, if people are obsessed with the size of your bosom, or anything else.

"I would hope that the performance… would overcome such… boring questions, really," she concluded.

Megan Fox.

While doing press for the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie TMNT, Megan Fox was asked if she felt that it was the time for more women to be given roles in superhero films.

"Do you think that I would answer anything but 'yes' to that question?" she asked, as the reporter laughed. "Do you think that I would be like, 'No, it's not time for women to be in movies. Let's take it back 50 years."

Nicola Coughlan.

While promoting Bridgerton Season 3, Nicola Coughlan had the perfect response to one reporter who called her "brave" for filming sex scenes for the series.

"You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don't get to see ourselves onscreen enough," Coughlan said. "And I'm very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them."

Rihanna.

"Wow. How disappointing was that question?" Rihanna asked the room with a laugh, after a reporter at the London press conference for the 2012 film Battleship used her time to ask if the singer was dating Ashton Kutcher.

"Should we move on to another one?" the moderator replied.

"Absolutely," Rihanna said.

Scarlett Johansson.

While doing the press rounds for The Avengers in 2012, Scarlett Johansson faced a barrage of questions — not about her role in the film, but about her diet and exercise routine in the lead up to the movie, and also about… her underwear?

"You're like the fifth person who's asked me this," Johansson told one reporter after being asked if had been "able to wear undergarments" under her costume.

"What is going on?" the actress continued. "Since when did people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?"

Simone Biles.

Watch Simone Biles at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships. Article continues below.

The year was 2017, and Simone Biles was competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the judges lauded the Olympic champion for her performance. But it was her iconic comeback that went viral.

"I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments — you didn't," DWTS host Tom Bergeron said to Biles.

Biles shrugged, and with the smile he had been asking for, said simply, "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals".

Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's reaction to being told she would go home with "lots of men" after the 2015 Grammy Awards. Image: Entertainment Tonight via YouTube.

While attending the 2015 Grammy Awards, Entertainment Tonight reporter Nancy O'Dell interviewed Taylor Swift on the red carpet.

O'Dell began the interview by asking Swift about her look — the usual fare for a red carpet interview — but things quickly devolved from there.

After asking the ET cameras to pan down, O'Dell said, "I just wanted to show the legs, 'coz as I was telling you… you're gonna walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight; I think lots of men."

Swift — who, quite frankly, looked a little astounded — replied, "I'm not gonna walk home with any men tonight. I'm gonna — I'm gonna go hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats!"

Laughing it off, she added, "Men get me in trouble."

Feature Image: Getty/YouTube