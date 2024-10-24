'A soulless human.' 7 celebrities who have talked about hating Diddy.

The stories surrounding the allegations being made against Sean 'Diddy' Combs are getting worse by the day.

The lawsuits continue to flow in off the back of the rapper being arrested and charged on September 17. The rapper was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the weeks since the arrest, multiple lawsuits have been filed against the rapper, with allegations of sexual assault and drugging victims. In some cases, the people filing the lawsuits were children at the time of the assaults.

Combs has denies all charges.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, there are a handful of celebrities who have come out of the woodwork to say they always disliked the music mogul.

From Eminem to Wendy Williams, these are all the celebrities who have been outspoken against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

50 Cent.

50 Cent has long been one of the most vocal opponents of Diddy. He recently told PEOPLE that he hopes people now understand why he was always taunting the rapper in his concerts and on social media.

"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," he said.

"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"

50 Cent is no fan of Diddy. Image: Getty.

Previously at a show, 50 Cent said that Diddy's notorious parties were not his vibe.

"That's why I don't be going to them Puffy parties," 50 Cent told the crowd. "I'm just sayin' this ain't my motherf***ing kind of party. It's uncomfortable."

50 Cent is now producing a docuseries for Netflix, about the allegations against Diddy.

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent said in a statement to Variety. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."

Eminem.

Another rapper who is famously not a fan of Diddy, is Eminem. After Combs' arrest, fans were quick to dig up some lyrics from a song titled 'Fuel' from Eminem's recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

In the lyrics, Eminem takes a not-so-subtle-swipe at Diddy, hinting at the allegations before they came to light.

In one verse, Eminem raps: "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (sexual assault). Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"

In another song, Eminem referenced Diddy's 2016 assault on his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

"Next idiot ask me is getting his a** beat worse than Diddy did [Cassie]. But on the real, though. She probably ran out the room with his f***ing dildo," he said.

Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams and Combs have a long and colourful history dating back to the '90s. Williams has previously claimed that Diddy was behind the TV personality getting fired from her radio show Hot 97 in 1998.

In her 2004 book, The Wendy Williams Experience, she wrote that she held "a certain level of contempt for Puff" as she believed he had "single-handedly tried to ruin" her career.

"The hell he put me through," she wrote. "I will never forget."

Then once she started her talk show The Wendy Williams Show, she was known for sharing critical remarks about Diddy and his relationship with Cassie.

"My thing about when you date a mogul, it's really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head you never know when they'll pop up on the scene," she said on one episode.

"He can hire a plane right now … land on the roof of the hotel she's staying at, pay people off at the front desk, 'Give me a key and let me up in her room.' I'm already paranoid as a person."

Diddy and Wendy briefly mended their friendship in 2015. Image: Getty.

In 2018 after Diddy split from Cassie and made grand gestures to get her back, Williams said on her show "I believe he probably treated her, at some point, like a possession. If you really cared then you'd reach out privately not publicly."

After Diddy's arrest in September, Williams broke her silence about the music mogul.

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, 'Wendy, you called it,'" she told the Daily Mail in October.

"You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible."

Aubrey O'Day.

Since exiting Diddy's girl group Danity Kane, Aubrey O'Day has been critical of Diddy's behavior during her time on Making The Band.

In a chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, O'Day claims she was fired for her refusal to do "what was expected of her" by Combs, inferring this was something unrelated to music.

Aubrey and Diddy on Making The Band in 2009. Image: Getty.

On Twitter, O'Day has been especially vocal about the rapper.

"His abuse didn't have to reach me & many others including women, men, & minors who will forever traumatize an entire industry," she wrote.

"He is a soulless human inside of a systemic problem within the entertainment industry that has been [run] by soulless people before he even hit the scene," she continued.

"So many people have tried to warn you, but his charisma fooled you. A lot of people are responsible for keeping him in a place of power & visibility, and if that part resonates [with] you, may you feel the same grieving that all of his victims won't ever be able to fully repair."

Mase.

Mase (formerly known as Ma$e) was a huge rapper in '90s, with several hits with Combs' Bad Boy Records. However, in recent years he has admitted their relationship has soured.

In 2020, Mase wrote an Instagram post aimed at Diddy, who had just won an Industry Icons Award at a Grammys event.

"I heard your #Grammy speech about how u [sic] are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control," he began.

"Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved [sic] your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label," Mase wrote.

The rapper claims that Diddy kept the publishing rights to his music. "For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k," he said. "You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m[illion] in cash. This is not black excellence at all."

He ended the message by adding "U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families."

In 2023, Diddy announced he was handing the publishing rights back to Mase, Faith Evans, and the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G.

More recently, Mase was asked what he thought of Diddy's charges.

"I'm saving my takes for the documentary," he told It Is What It Is. "If y'all wondering how I feel, it's coming soon — pause."

It's unclear which documentary Mase is referring to, but 50 Cent has one in the works.

Diddy and Mase performing together in 2016. Image: Getty.

Cassie.

In November last year, Cassie filed a civil case against Combs alleging repeated abuse, including rape and physical assault.

The lawsuit was settled and similar lawsuits have since been filed by other alleged victims.

Earlier this year, CCTV footage was leaked showing Diddy beating and dragging Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The singer released a statement about it in the following days.

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," Cassie wrote an Instagram post.

"It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims for the first time."

Watch Diddy's 'apology' video. Post continues after clip.

Kid Cudi.

In Cassie's lawsuit, she claimed that Diddy had firebombed rapper Kid Cudi's car in a jealous rage.

Ventura wrote that while broken up from Combs, she had a brief romantic relationship with Kid Cudi in 2011. She claims when Combs found out, he told her that he planned to blow up his car in his driveway.

The story was corroborated by a Los Angeles City Fire Department report obtained by Rolling Stone.

Kid Cudi confirmed Cassie's version of events in a statement to The New York Times last year. "This is all true," he said.

READ NEXT: Every harrowing detail to come to light in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal investigation.

Feature image: Getty.