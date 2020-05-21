43 celebrities we didn't know were related.

As we all know, Hollywood is a very small place. Everyone seems to know everyone.

But what if we told you there are plenty of A-list celebrities that are actually related to one another?

Some you may have heard of, but others… will blow your mind.

Here are 43 celebrities that we never knew were related.

Rob Lowe and Hilary Swank

Although they are no longer related, these two A-list actors were for a very long time. Lowe's brother, actor Chad Lowe, was married to Hilary Swank for 10 years. They split in 2007.

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz

Aquaman Jason Momoa is actually Zoe Kravitz's stepfather. In 2017, Momoa married Lisa Bonet. Zoe is the daughter of Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz.

The two maintain a close relationship.

Professor Moody and Bill Weasley

OK, this is one that blew our minds. The actors that play these Harry Potter characters, Brendan Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson, are actually father and son.

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber are both notable actors in their own right, and also happen to be half-brothers. Their father Tell Carroll Schreiber was also an actor.

Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson

Upcoming actress Zoey Deutch was always destined to be a part of the movie-making business. Her mother is Lea Thompson, the leading lady in the Back to the Future franchise.

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie

These two are each married to one half of the Madden twins. Diaz is married to Benji Madden, while Richie is married to Joel. It's believed Richie played matchmaker for Diaz and Benji Madden.

Louis Theroux and Justin Theroux

So you'd think the last name would be a giveaway, but it's surprising how many people don't know this connection.

The documentary maker and actor are actually first cousins. And the two are so close that Louis told The Guardian that if they ever make a movie about him, he'd like Justin to play him.

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was once the step-daughter of actor Antonio Banderas. Banderas was married to Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffiths, for 19 years before the pair split in June 2014.

Blake Lively and Bart Johnson

The Gossip Girl star and Coach Bolton from the High School Musical films are related, and actually have been for quite some time.

Johnson married Blake's sister Robyn Lively back in 1999, meaning the two are brother and sister-in-law.

Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin

The powerhouse that is Barbra Streisand married James Brolin in 1998. Meaning, she is now stepmother to the actor, Josh Brolin.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci attended the wedding of his friend and Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt, in Lake Como, Italy. That evening the bride introduced him to her sister, Felicity, a London-based literary agent.

They married in 2012.

Eugene Levy, David Levy and Sarah Levy

Once you read that they all have the same last name this will make total sense. But if you've been watching (and loving) Schitt's Creek, the father Johnny, son David and waitress Twyla are all family in real life.

Yes, Twyla and David are siblings.

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts was born into one of the most recognisable families in Hollywood. Her aunty is Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and her father, Eric Roberts, has been nominated for an Oscar.

Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Jessica Capshaw is known for playing the role of Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy. What most people might not know, is that her stepfather is Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.

Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell are half-siblings. Russell, who has starred in Black Mirror and 22 Jump Street, is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Hudson's mother is Hawn, which means Russell is the younger half-brother of both Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Melissa McCarthy and Mark Wahlberg

This is a little bit of a complicated one, but perhaps unsurprisingly, Melissa McCarthy is first cousins with Jenny McCarthy. Jenny is married to Donnie Wahlberg, whose younger brother is Mark Wahlberg.

This means that Mark Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are in-laws, which naturally brings Melissa McCarthy into the family tree too.

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep

Mamie Gummer is known for her recurring role as Nancy Crozier in the political drama, The Good Wife. But something many wouldn't know is that her mother is the fantastic Meryl Streep.

Ashlee Simpson and Tracee Ellis Ross

Ashlee Simpson not only grew up with a famous sister, Jessica Simpson, but she also married into a famous family.

Back in 2014, Simpson married the actor and musician, Evan Ross. His sister is Tracee Ellis Ross and their mother is the iconic Diana Ross.

Elle King and Rob Schneider

Another surprising connection here. The upcoming singer of the hit single, Ex's and Oh's, real name isn't Elle King, it's Elle Schneider. Her dad is the hilarious actor and comedian, Rob Schneider.

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard

Yes, another pair of related celebrities that we probably should've known about considering the last name. However, it came as a surprise that American filmmaker Ron Howard's daughter is the actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson

For many, this will come as no shock, but for others, this might be news to you.

Yes, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson are brothers.

Alfie Allen and Lily Allen

Probably the biggest surprise of all.

The Game of Thrones and Jojo Rabbit actor, Alfie Allen, is the younger brother of pop sensation Lily Allen.

Woah.

Feature image: Getty.