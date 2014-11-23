News
entertainment

Celebrities read the meanest tweets the internet can throw at them.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

And no, we’re not talking about Christmas. It’s the time of year when the internet is united in the joy of watching celebrities poking fun at internet trolls.

It’s time for Jimmy Kimmel’s Celebrities Reading Mean Tweets: Version 8.

The premise is simple but brilliant: Get a bunch of celebrities in front of a camera, make them read mean tweets about themselves, and record it. 

This edition is a real winner too, starring Lisa Kudrow, Britney Spears and even Gwyneth Paltrow reading out that she’s an “ugly ass big bird looking b*tch.” How could you not watch?

Ah, social media. You hateful, awful, hilarious, beautiful beast.

