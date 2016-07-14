Jennifer Aniston's powerful essay has a lot of celebs very fired up.

It looks like Jennifer Aniston is not alone in feeling “fed up” with the way she is portrayed in the tabloid media.

Earlier this week, Aniston, 47, posted a powerful essay on Huffington Post, condemning the way gossip sites and magazines portray women.

Using the constant baby and relationship rumors she faces as examples, Aniston showed how these sites and magazine are perpetuating unfair beauty and emotional standards.

Teresa Palmer tweeted the article adding, “What a profound article by #JenniferAniston glad she spoke up on the very matter I’ve been thinking about this week.” While model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley called the essay a, “Must Read!!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Melissa McCarthy said she agrees, “one hundred thousand billion percent,” with Aniston.

“Everybody needs to stop tearing down women,” the Ghostbusters actress explained. “It’s always about the way we look — saying, ‘He’s very interesting,’ ‘He’s a good writer,’ ‘She’s looking older than she was last time we saw her.'”

Though the response was overwhelmingly positive, there of course has to be at least one naysayer.

In this case it was British journalist and general asshole Piers Morgan. He wrote a piece for The Daily Mail, calling Aniston a hypocrite for complaining about unattainable beauty standards while appearing photoshopped on numerous magazine covers.

This is obviously ridiculous. And multiple celebrities took it upon themselves to point that out to Morgan. Both Chrissy Teigen and actress Anna Paquin got into twitter debates with Morgan.

Despite Piers Morgan’s little cry for attention, it’s clear women are on her side. Now we just wait and see if any of the tabloids will take her message to heart.