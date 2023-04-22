'I've done it all.' 15 celebrities who have admitted to plastic surgery or injectables.

Celebrities are famously secretive about what they've had done to their face or bodies.

Whether that's a little injectable here and there or something more invasive, those in the spotlight have long been going under the knife or needle to meet Hollywood's insane beauty standards, but rarely talk about it.

However, there are several stars who have - from Chrissy Teigen to Gwyneth Paltrow, here are 15 celebrities who have admitted to plastic surgery or injectables.

Amy Schumer

Image: Getty.

Following the birth of her son in 2019, the I Feel Pretty actor shared how she underwent liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she captioned alongside multiple photos of herself in a one-piece bathing suit at the beach.

"Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."

A few months later, Schumer shared another photo of herself, writing: "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo.

"This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?"

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty.

The Kardashians are famously private about any cosmetic enhancements they've had done to their faces, but in 2022, Kim told Allure she'd had "a little bit of [anti-wrinkle injections]" over the course of the year.

"But I've chilled actually," she also clarified.

The reality TV star and business mogul also added she's never had eyelash extensions, saying: "I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips."

Bella Hadid

Image: Getty.

The supermodel has long been under public scrutiny for what she possibly has (or hasn't) done to her face, but in 2022, she put the rumours to rest and admitted to a nose job at 14 years old.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said. "I think I would have grown into it."

She also referred to the criticism from the public, and insisted aside from cosmetic work on her nose, it's the only procedure she's done.



"People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that," she said, according to reports.

"I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Chrissy Teigen

Image: Getty.

One thing fans love about Chrissy Teigen is her blatant honesty.

Speaking to Refinery29 in May 2017, the model and wife of musician John Legend said she'd had "an armpit sucked out — which was one of the best things."

"It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses, I felt more confident," she said.

"It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

A few years later in 2019, she announced she was removing her breast implants.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" she explained on social media.

"So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

In 2021, the model also shared she underwent the cosmetic surgery that's trending in Hollywood right now: buccal fat removal, which involves having fat removed from the cheeks.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she said on Instagram while pointing to her cheek.

"And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

Dolly Parton

Image: Getty.

"It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I'm totally real," the 'Jolene' singer told CBS Sunday Morning in 2019.

"My look is really based on a country girl's idea of glam. I wasn't naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I've got."

Parton has admitted to having a few cosmetic procedures carried out, including breast implants, a brow lift and eyelid surgery.

Olivia Colman

Image: Getty.

The award-winner actor admitted to trying anti-wrinkle injections back in 2015.

"I have done anti-wrinkle injections and I LOVED it [but] I've done it when I know there is a big gap [between roles]," she said, reported The Mirror.

"I didn't tell my husband and then for about six months he kept saying, 'Hello, Pretty!'"

Katy Perry

Image: Getty.

Singer Katy Perry has been open about getting cosmetic enhancements done in the past. When speaking to Refinery 29, she admitted to finding a "solution" for her dark circles.

"I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real," she said.

"People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

In another interview with GQ in 2014, she said: "I’ve never had any plastic surgery. Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a tit. So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au naturel product."

Tyra Banks

Image: Getty.

Model Tyra Banks has admitted to getting a nose job, telling People in 2018 that she was ready to "admit it".

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching, she said.

"I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

"If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it," she continued.

"But if you feel insecure about something… I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that."

Ariel Winter

Image: Getty.

Ariel Winter grew up before our eyes on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020, and as such, has received a ton of accusations about what she's gotten done to her face.

In fact, for the last few years, she has been fighting back against trolls on social media by facing them head-on.

In 2019, one follower asked how many surgeries the actor had, writing: "How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now? Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheekbone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth."

She responded by asking her own question: "I wasn't going to reply but I HAVE to ask… what the f**k is cheek bone and chin shaving???? You’re also wrong about all of it by the way. One breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo."

Britney Spears

Image: Getty.

In a 2013 cover story interview with InStyle, Spears admitted to having a cosmetic tweak or two done to her face.

"A doctor I see does fun stuff to me sometimes — I’ve had lip injections before," she said.

Later in 2022, the singer penned an emotional message on Instagram, telling her followers she had considered breast implants after watching them "shrink" but backed out, eventually.

"It’s crazy living in Los Angeles," she opened in her post, as reported by Glamour.

"I was thinking about getting a boob job. My boobs are fairly small. I mean with the right bra it’s fine, but I was curious what a doctor would say! I lost seven pounds in the last six months and that’s a lot for me! I’m officially part of the 'itty bitty titty committee.' They shrunk!"

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image: Getty.

The Goop founder and actor admitted to trying "everything" in her time to maintain a youthful appearance.

"I use organic products, but I get lasers. It's what makes life interesting, finding the balance between cigarettes and tofu. I've probably tried everything," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

"I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do [anti-wrinkle injections] again, because I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!"

She did eventually change her tune on injectables, though, signing on as the face of Xeomin, a prescription medicine injected into the muscles, in 2021.

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty.

Nicole Kidman has been famously quiet about what work she has gotten done on her face but in 2013, she admitted to having anti-wrinkle injections in her face.

"I did try [anti-wrinkle injections], unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again," she told La Repubblica, reported by The Huffington Post, in January 2013.

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty.

The makeup mogul and reality TV star initially lied about having lip injections, but came clean a few months later following commentary from the public.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do," she said during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Later, in 2016, she confided in her fans, telling them she was "scared" of anesthesia and that was why she wouldn't go under the knife.

"I'm not against plastic surgery. I've only been under [anesthesia] once before when I went to the dentist and I didn't react well; it really scared me," she wrote.

"I threw up and I was SO nauseous the next day. But as of now, I only have lip fillers... But I'm also someone who says 'Never say never.' If, down the line, I get to a point where I'm really uncomfortable with something on my body, I'm not against changing it."

In a new interview in 2023, Kylie told Homme Girls there was a major "misconception" about her decision to get any work done.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" she said.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Image: Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted to having work done in the past.

"I've done it all. I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little [anti-wrinkle injections]. And you know what? None of it works. None of it," the actor admitted back in 2002 in an interview with The Telegraph.

Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty.

In a rare New York Times Op-ed from the actor, Angelina Jolie spoke about her decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"Nine weeks later, the final surgery is completed with the reconstruction of the breasts with an implant. There have been many advances in this procedure in the last few years, and the results can be beautiful," she wrote.

Feature Image: Getty.