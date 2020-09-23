From Jessica Biel to Emily Ratajkowski: 10 celebrities who didn’t wear white on their wedding day.

While we would typically envision a bride dressed in white walking down the aisle, times are changing. Some brides have ditched the traditional colour, while others have ditched the dress altogether.

Quite a few of our favourite celebrities have gone down the non-traditional route and opted for colour on their special day.

From subtle hues of pink through to bold black, here are 10 stars who didn't wear white on their wedding day.

Jessica Biel

At her 2012 wedding to Justin Timberlake in Italy, Jessica Biel wore a pale pink Giambattista Valli couture dress.

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least," Biel told Elle.

"[Giambattista Valli] had created that same fabric in a fuchsia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink. It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined," she continued.

"[Putting it on], I felt like I had made the right choice. I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream."

Emily Ratajkowski

In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York's city hall. The model wore a two-piece mustard suit from Zara which cost under $250.

Kaley Cuoco

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco wore a strapless pink Vera Wang gown at her New Year's Eve wedding to Ryan Sweeting.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor wore a colourful wedding dress not once, not twice, but three times.

At her wedding to Richard Burton, she wore yellow.

Image: Getty.

At her wedding to Eddie Fisher, she wore deep green.

Image: Getty.

And at her wedding to Richard Burton for the second time, she chose a rainbow dress.

Image: Getty.

Gwen Stefani

At her 2002 wedding to singer Gavin Rossdale in London, Gwen Stefani wore a pink ombre gown with her signature red lip, of course.

Image: Getty.

Dita Von Teese

In 2006, burlesque queen Dita Von Teese married rockstar Marilyn Manson. She wore a purple silk Vivienne Westwood gown.

Christine Quinn

Our favourite new celebrity from Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn, wore two custom made black couture gowns at her gothic winter wonderland themed wedding in December 2019.

Sarah Jessica Parker

On a Monday night in May 1997, Sarah Jessica Parker married Matthew Broderick at a party they threw for 100 of their friends. SJP wore black.

"Our logic was we didn’t want to call attention to ourselves that day, because we’re actors and we get attention all day long," she told Glamour in 2009. "It was a party for everybody else. Matthew bought a suit off the rack and I bought the first dress I looked at."

But the bride wish she opted for white.

"I wish I had worn white, or off-white, I should say," she added.

Mandy Moore

The This is Us actress married musician Taylor Goldsmith at her Los Angeles home in 2018. She wore a tiered blush pink Rodarte dress.

Avril Lavigne

The queen of punk wore none other than a black Monique Lhuillier wedding dress at her wedding to Chad Kroeger in 2013.

Feature image: Instagram/@emrata