Celebrating the royal birth: iVillage's regal round-up

I've been up since early this morning madly covering the royal birth. I mean, it's a MUST when you're editing a parenting/entertainment site, right?
After I posted at 6am this morning that the baby had arrived, I thought, phew, job done – might pop off to the gym. And then I was like … hang on! I'm SO not done.
And the next six hours disappeared down a rabbit hole of all things royal.
Since I last updated my royal news, Kensington Palace has issued a brief statement from the Duke who, speaking on behalf of himself and the Duchess, said: "We could not be happier."
So are we at iVillage, I thought I'd share with you the many wonderful ways we are celebrating the new prince's birth:
Our first post – Princess Kate in labour! – went live late yesterday afternoon, following an official tweet from The official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge website: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour."
We included a gorgeous gallery of royal baby photos, such as this one …
The story was updated during the night and then the iVillage team rose in the darkness before dawn to discover we had a new royal baby!
We included all the details on the birth in a post called "It's a boy for William & Kate" as well as a gallery of 49 photos of the happy couple since their wedding in 2011.
But the most fun we had during the wait for the royal bub was following @Queen_UK on Twitter. The parody site posted gems such as: "Text from Catherine: "Get me on some bloody intravenous gin!!! (ma'am)" Read more here.