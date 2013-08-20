CELEB NEWS: Melissa George is pregnant with her first child.

Former Home & Away star Melissa George is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old actress and her French millionaire boyfriend, Jean-David Blanc, are said to be overjoyed. George broke the news over Twitter on August 18.

Baby on the way! So so happy…xx — Melissa George (@TheMGeorge) August 18, 2013

3. Toni Braxton suffers major wardrobe malfunction, keeps right on singing.

Toni Braxton, the 90s singer arguably best known for her love ballad, Un-Break My Heart has suffering a major wardrobe malfunction at a New Jersey concert.

To make it even more awkward the 45-year-old singer didn’t realise her derriere was in full view for a nearly two minutes when an audience member came to her rescue with a jacket.

Even though it’s not summer in the southern hemisphere, chances are you’ve seen hundreds of Instagram users uploading shots of their tanned and slender thighs, in what has become which has become the ubiquitous beach ‘selfie’ shot.