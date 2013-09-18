CELEB NEWS: First pics of Fergie and Josh Duhamel's baby.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Josh and Fergie share the first pics of Axl Jack.

Josh Duhamel, 40, and Fergie, 38, have each posted separate photos of their three-week-old son, Axl Jack to Facebook.

“Axl Jack Duhamel Day 1. Life is good,” Duhamel announced on Facebook along with the hashtag, “#paparazziyoucanleaveourhousenow.”

Fergie uploaded a photo of Axl, who was born on August 29 with the caption, “Axl Jack Duhamel. Day 2 of life. Hearing test complete. All systems go. #chillin.”

The baby photos are surprising given when asked over Twitter on Monday when they might release a photo, Duhamel replied: “Right now we just want him all to ourselves.”

2. We never realised Clint Eastwood was so hot! And it turns out his son Scott is too. He’s appeared shirtless in a magazine shoot – click here for a stickybeak.

3. Jaden Smith is too cool for school.

Teen stars have a tendency to go off the rails a little but never have we seen something this bizarre.

Will Smith’s 15-year-old son Jaden has taken to Twitter to express his views on the American education system, telling fans that “School is the tool to brainwash the youth” in a series of tweets.

The Karate Kid star, who is home schooled with younger sister Willow, used to attend the New Village Leadership Academy, founded by parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The private school taught non-traditional methods of education like study-tech, which is used in Scientology. The school was shut down in June this year due to a lack of funding.

Informing his 4.5 million Twitter followers that “Education Is Rebellion,” and “If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society,” it appears Jaden is a tad jaded.

4. Justin Theroux has revealed Jennifer Aniston wouldn’t let him put his “syphilis throats” on the mantlepiece when they moved in together. Click here for the weird details.

5. Sandra Bullock opens up about her messy breakup with Jesse James.



One of Hollywood’s much loved actresses has had a dramatic hair change and opted for a shorter ‘do. Oscar winner, Sandra Bullock shows off her new hair on the cover of Vogue.

The actress is in a great place saying she is, “exactly where I want to be now. You can’t go backward. I’m not going backward. I’m grateful that I’m here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything.”

The 49-year-old has come a long way in the last three and a half years since the very public split from husband, Jesse James and the adoption of her son, Louis.

She says, “Work was my life before … Now I have no reason to leave home.” Her new film, Gravity has spouted rumours that she is dating George Clooney and there is already Oscar talk surrounding her performance. Bullock remains open to the idea of more children saying, “I’m having such an amazing time. Whatever comes our way, we handle as a family. It’s not just me anymore.”

6. Yoko Ono has posted a poignant message about her late-husband John Lennon on Twitter, one that reminds us all to appreciate our partners. Click here to read what she had to say.

7. How to deal with the haters according to Ben Affleck.

The recent casting of Ben Affleck as Batman caused a backlash amongst fans of the superhero genre.