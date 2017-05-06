News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

People are convinced they've spotted a ghost in this CCTV footage.

NOPE.

NAH.

NO THANK YOU, PLEASE.

Creepy footage of what looks like a ghost, and is most definitely possibly the girl from The Ring, has been captured on CCTV footage.

The video taken on 26 September 2016 and uploaded to the Scary Videos YouTube channel this week, shows a woman wearing a white gown - with long dark hair covering her face - 'hovering' in a public car park.

She hovers near the boom gate (because inserting your ticket - without dropping it - isn't hard enough) for a few seconds, before disappearing into the wall behind, and then reappearing and doing some more intense hovering.

The Scary Videos team has made experience even more eerie by adding some music from The Ring to the clip, to really give you the creeps.  

The location of the video is unknown, so it's possibly your local Westfield. WE DON'T KNOW.

I think we'd better call this guy.

via GIPHY

Ghost stories from a death nurse on The Nitty Gritty Committee. 

Tags: cctv-ghost , facebook-rogue , ghost , haunting , paranormal

Related Stories

Recommended