When Cate Campbell met her now-partner, he had no idea who she was.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Cate Campbell is one of Australia's greatest swimmers.

After moving to Australia from the African nation Malawi in 2001, Campbell quickly took up competitive swimming.

She was 16 years old when she qualified for her first Olympics in Beijing and since has represented Australia at the London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Through her impressive career, she has won four Olympic gold medals, one silver and three bronze. She holds the world record in short course women's 100m freestyle with a 50.25 second time.

Campbell is also in a relationship with a man named Adam Kerr. Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Watch: Cate Campbell snatches world record. Post continues below.

Who's Cate Campbell's partner, Adam Kerr?

Five years ago when Campbell met her partner Adam Kerr, he had no idea who she was.

"He didn't know who I was and he maintains he never Googled me – he wasn't star struck!" Campbell told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

The couple started dating but split when Campbell moved to Sydney for her swimming career, which she described as her "biggest heartbreak."

When Campbell moved back to Brisbane, the couple reconnected.

"We reconnected when I moved back to Brisbane and have been together ever since. He knows what sport means to me," she said.

Cate Campbell and Adam Kerr. Image: Instagram/@cate_campbell

Campbell and Kerr's relationship is mostly kept private from the public eye, but when completing a house tour in 2022 for Nine, Campbell shared the importance of their relationship.

"These prints sit above my bed and it's a really good reminder for my partner (Adam Kerr) and I. We have to remember every now and again to 'water each other's plants'," she told Nine.

"When you're feeling tired, depleted or defeated, it's okay to lean on someone and ask for them to help replenish your reserves. Sometimes I have to lean on him and then sometimes he has to lean on me. It's really lovely to be that reserve of strength for someone else."

The pair also have travelled for five months across Europe together according to Campbell's Instagram, visiting 21 countries.

Cate Campbell and Adam Kerr. Image: Instagram/@cate_campbell

As for children, Campbell told the Sydney Morning Herald that she is not sure if she wants them and is currently focusing on herself and her relationship.

"I need to figure who I am outside of the pool before I go into something as time- and identity-consuming as parenthood," she said.

Feature Image: Instagram @cate_campbell/@baileyjh3