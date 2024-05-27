Cate Blanchett is being attacked for calling herself ‘middle class’. There are two sides to the story.

Cate Blanchett has an estimated net worth of $140 million which apparently makes her... middle class.

During the Cannes Film Festival that took place last week, Blanchett took part in a United Nations press conference, talking about the work she does with refugee filmmakers and how it has impacted her life.

During this press conference, she made a comment that has generated worldwide headlines.

“I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class," she said. "I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

A clip of the quote was posted to the Associated Press' TikTok account which has now gone viral, gaining over 273k views.

It's unfortunate that the "middle class" comment is the one thing from that entire clip that is going viral instead of the reason why Blanchett made the statement in the first place — To urge the film industry to use refugee voices and to tell their stories.

Even by Australia's apparent definition of class, is Cate Blanchett actually in the middle? Maybe she was at one point in her life, but does she have the right to continue to label herself as such?

And if she is middle class...then what the hell does that make me?

The commentary around Cate calling herself middle class is now split into two camps. Those who think she makes too much money to classify as middle class and those who believe that her life experiences have allowed her to label herself as such.

I am embarrassed to admit that until now; I considered myself middle class. I had always assumed that there were a few more steps between me and Cate Blanchett, but apparently not...

After watching the video a few more times, I believe that the middle class statement was a slip of the tongue.

It’s one of those words that usually gets grouped in with the other words identifying factors she listed in her response.

I’ve heard the phrase "white, privileged and middle class" many times and I think Cate forgot that she only fits the brief of two of those three things.

It’s clear that in today’s economy and with the pressure people feel to live in the “right” area or go to the “good” schools, there is no true consensus on where individuals fit within their socio-economic groupings.

One thing I do know however, is that Cate Blanchet and I are definitely not in the same class.

