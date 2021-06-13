'The night my husband accidentally left his phone at home, my entire 9 year marriage unravelled.'

I met my future husband in high school; we started dating when we were just 16.

From the very beginning he made me feel incredibly special, he’s one of those people who is always very engaging, making anyone in his company feel like his only focus - charming, charismatic, the life and soul of the party.

After school he was so dedicated to his career that he worked extremely long hours, sometimes working until 4am.

We lived a very comfortable lifestyle: a beautiful home, good friends, and endless travel opportunities.

The downside of it all was that he could be very controlling, particularly financially.

He would check through our bank statements and question me about every dollar spent. He would look through the grocery bill and get annoyed if I didn’t buy home-brand milk or a cheaper brand of many other items.

Yet without hesitation he’d shout groups of friends endless rounds of drinks at dinner to be seen as the ‘hospitable guy’.

Late in my first pregnancy I developed really painful pelvic symphysis, and I was told by a physio that I shouldn’t walk anymore. Walking to work was no longer an option, however my husband refused to let me take a taxi because of the small cost and insisted I get on a bus and walk the rest of the way.

There are many examples of controlling behaviour like this.

He was a compulsive white liar, too. He would, for example, call in sick to work and say it was because his father had suffered a heart attack. Who says stuff like that?