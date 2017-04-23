News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

A rare standing ovation followed the Logies' In Memoriam segment.

The In Memoriam segment of the TV Week Logie Awards pays tribute to those members of the industry who’ve died in the last 12 months. And this year’s was particularly heartrending.

The feels and the love and especially the song gave all of us goosebumps and saw the crowd offer a standing ovation at its conclusion – something unheard of for this segment of the Logies.

Former Australian Idol winner and this year’s winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! Casey Donovan performed during the segment.

Her voice and her choice of song – an acoustic rendition of David Bowie’s Heroes – was responsible for breaking Australia’s heart.

Among those paid tribute, there were actors and actresses, producers, camera crew, presenters, announcers and executives.

There was media mogul Reg Grundy, actor Peter Collingwood, actress Jan Friedl, presenter Jaye Walton, sports presenter Rebecca Wilson and, of course, satirist John Clarke.

Sadly, there were many, many more. Beautifully done.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended