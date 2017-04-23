A rare standing ovation followed the Logies' In Memoriam segment.

The In Memoriam segment of the TV Week Logie Awards pays tribute to those members of the industry who’ve died in the last 12 months. And this year’s was particularly heartrending.

The feels and the love and especially the song gave all of us goosebumps and saw the crowd offer a standing ovation at its conclusion – something unheard of for this segment of the Logies.

Former Australian Idol winner and this year’s winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! Casey Donovan performed during the segment.

Her voice and her choice of song – an acoustic rendition of David Bowie’s Heroes – was responsible for breaking Australia’s heart.

What a touching tribute to Reg Grundy and other friends, colleagues and idols we have recently lost. ❤️ #TVWeekLogies

Among those paid tribute, there were actors and actresses, producers, camera crew, presenters, announcers and executives.

There was media mogul Reg Grundy, actor Peter Collingwood, actress Jan Friedl, presenter Jaye Walton, sports presenter Rebecca Wilson and, of course, satirist John Clarke.

Sadly, there were many, many more. Beautifully done.