'I'm going to die.' The influencer who won’t evacuate during a hurricane.

Caroline Calloway is a name that will invoke one of two reactions.

'Who?' some people might ask. And then there are those who can't get enough of her. I am the latter.

If you haven't studied at the school of Calloway, you might know her as an influencer who was briefly cancelled for charging fans for somewhat scam-adjacent seminars for her followers.

Or more likely, you'll know her as the subject of an article in The Cut where her former friend, Natalie Beach, claimed she was the 'real Caroline Calloway' — suggesting she had ghostwritten Caroline's popular Instagram captions.

But this is ancient history in the lore of Caroline Calloway, who has experienced quite the redemption arc in recent years with the release of her ironically titled memoir Scammer in 2023.

It turns out that despite her ex-friend's claims, Caroline Calloway can write and she can write damn well. In the year since Scammer's release, Caroline has teased a bunch of upcoming book releases and kept up her characteristically chaotic online presence.

This brings us to today. The author has decided she isn't going to move from her home in Sarasota in Florida, an evacuation area that's about to be struck by Hurricane Milton.

Some of the comments on the above post expressed suspicions over whether Calloway was actually staying in the evacuation zone.

The most liked comments shared concerns over the welfare of her ragdoll cat, Matisse, who she has confirmed is staying with the 32-year-old.

"I'm very upset about her cat," one commenter noted.

"PLEASE GIVE YOUR CAT TO SOMEONE RESPONSIBLE WHO IS EVACUATING," wrote another.

Despite the criticism, Calloway is making light of the hurricane warnings on X (Twitter).

At the time of writing this, the divisive author is live-tweeting Hurricane Milton.

If there's anyone who is going to make content out of this potentially devastating natural disaster, it's Caroline Calloway.

