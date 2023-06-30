'Please boy, stop acting stupid.' Here's what's going on with Cardi B and her husband Offset.

Just when we thought it was all quiet on the Western front, it would appear that Cardi B and her husband Offset are having relationship troubles once again.

Not ones to deal with their personal issues privately, the pair – who have been on-off since 2017 – are now working through a fresh round of cheating allegations, and they’re airing the dirty laundry online.

But fans of the duo need not fear, according to People magazine.

"They're just having a little quarrel," a source told the publication.

"They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

The drama kicked off when rapper Offset fired off a major accusation on a (now-deleted) Instagram story, alleging that his spouse had been unfaithful.

Watch: Why happy couples cheat, according to Esther Perel on TED Talks? Story continues below.

“My wife f**ked a n***a on me gang yall n****a know how I come,” he wrote.

Colourful language aside, the sentiment is clear.

But Cardi being Cardi, she jumped on Twitter Spaces of all places to respond to the allegations in an also-expletive-laden three-minute recording.

The 30-year-old began by referencing a Keisha Cole tune, singing, “All I will say is this: ‘First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!’”

Once she finished her rendition of the song, she got to work on dispelling the rumours in a way that only Cardi B can (warning: more colourful language to follow).

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she said. “That Spaces the other day got motherf**ker spiralling and thinking s**t that’s not true.”

She doubled down on her innocence, adding that because of her level of fame, news of her alleged cheating would undoubtedly have broken before now if it were true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B,” she said.

“I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

Cardi finished her spirited diatribe with a word of warning to her husband.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid,” she said. “The f**k? Stop playing. That’s all Imma motherf**king say because for real, let’s be serious.

“Don’t play motherf**ker. Got me looking f*k*ing crazy and s**t for no reason. Anyways I’m out. Y’all know what it is. Bye.”

And with that very intentional full stop, Cardi B marked the end of her thoughts on the cheating allegations.

But we’re almost certain that won’t be the last we hear from these two on their marital woes. For years their unconventional relationship has been playing out for the world to see, and has seen breakups and reconciliations to boot.

Just a few months after they began dating, in September 2017, Cardi and Migos rapper Offset got married in a secret Atlanta ceremony.

The following year in July 2018 they welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari. However, months before becoming parents, they were rocked by their first round of cheating allegations with a video surfacing of Offset in bed with another woman at the end of 2017.

Despite staying together, things didn’t last long, and by the end of 2018 they had gone their separate ways.

“It’s nobody's fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” said Cardi in an Instagram video.

“I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Only a few months after their first split they had patched things up and were back together.

Until they weren’t.

Come September 2020, it was announced that Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.

Buuut the plans to nix the relationship were short-lived and by October 2020, the couple were back on.

In June 2021, they welcomed their second child, a son named Wave.

At the time, Cardi told E! News' Daily Pop they had to work on their relationship to get back to a good place. “We had to get to know each other better,” she said.

“But I feel like I’ve never been happier. I really feel like [it’s] not even just, like, marriage, it’s the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the ‘I have your back, you have my back.'”

Since then it would appear they have been on a good run – until now. Given this latest bump in their relationship, time will tell if they’re going to patch things up or go their separate ways.

One thing is for sure: they will most certainly let us know.

Feature Image: Getty