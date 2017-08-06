The city the size of Sydney that's virtually deserted.

New York City sprawls 789 square kilometres and houses 8.6 million people.

London on the other hand covers an area twice the size of New York City – 1,572 square kilometres – but has a very similar population to New York. Only 8.67 million people. Pretty spacious in comparison.

Sydney? Well Sydney is spread across a massive 12, 368 square kilometres. And plays home to a little over 5 million people.

So. In comparison? Sydney seems pretty damn empty.

But what if I told you there’s a city almost as big as Sydney, with less than 20% of the people?

Naypyidaw is the capital of Myanmar (formerly Burma). And, while the freshly constructed city boasts 22-lane highways and infrastructure designed for hundreds of millions… it has a population of under one million people.

That’s the ‘official’ population count given by the government. But many doubt the true figure is far less than this.