'I've camped all across NSW. Here are my top recommendations.'

As much as I love a luxurious overseas holiday with daily massages, reading by the pool and fine dining, I find equal joy in roughing it on a camping trip in Australia. Yes, equal joy.

In fact, some of my favourite memories are from weekends exploring the beauty of my own backyard with my loved ones.

The best thing about camping is it allows me to connect with the simple joys in life: disconnecting from technology, immersing myself in nature, connecting with friends, swimming in lakes and oceans, and enjoying hearty communal meals, typically around a fire.

Best of all, it's incredibly accessible and affordable, especially in NSW. With so many hidden coastal gems and tranquil rural escapes, it's a nature lover's paradise waiting to be explored.

After countless camping trips around NSW, I've discovered some truly incredible spots. Here are my top six spots that are perfect for your next camping trip.

The best spots in NSW for camping trips.

Bellingen.

This tiny town nestled in the New South Wales hinterland might just be one of my favourite places on Earth (I know, big call!). Located on the banks of the beautiful Bellingen River, this adorable town is brimming with gorgeous little independent cafés, homeware stores, and a great pub.

I've stayed at the local showground twice now and loved it. It's a short walk from the main street, but nestled among paddocks and greenery, so you feel completely immersed in nature.

An absolute must-do when visiting Bellingen is to spend a day at the Promised Land. Surrounded by greenery, these lakes are the perfect place to swim, relax, and reconnect with nature.

If you're looking for a peaceful escape with the charm of old-school Byron Bay (before the tourists and celebrities took over), then this hinterland gem should be your next camping holiday.

Seal Rocks.

Nestled within the Great Lakes region of NSW, Seal Rocks is an easy 3-hour drive north of Sydney. I've lost count of how many times I've camped here (it's definitely over 20!), and I'm still completely captivated by its beauty.

My go-to campsites are Sandbar and Treachery — both offer great access to the beaches that surround the area, as well as great amenities. One of my favourite things to do is pack a picnic and nestle on the headlands near the lighthouse, where the view is truly spectacular.

If you're into surfing, Treachery Beach often has some great waves. But if you're like me and prefer swimming, I recommend heading to Lighthouse Beach. It's also a great spot for snorkelling — I've spotted tons of fish there, and even some stingrays, turtles, and whales.

One of the best things about camping here is the patchy reception, which helps you disconnect even more and feel completely immersed in the whole camping experience.

Kiama.

It's easy to forget how much we need to escape the city and slow down until we actually do it. If you're a Sydney-sider, Kiama is the perfect weekend getaway for just that — less than two hours drive from the CBD, it offers relaxing beach time on shores far less crowded than Bondi.

I stayed at Kendalls on the Beach Holiday Park, which was super close to the beach. It has great amenities too, but it can get booked out quickly in the summer, so I recommend booking ahead if you can.

Kiama. Image: Getty.

In the afternoons, we explored the Kiama Coast Walk, a lovely way to soak in the scenery before sunset. And of course, no trip to Kiama is complete without a visit to the Kiama Blowhole — it's a guaranteed hit with kids and the adults, too!

Jindabyne.

Jindabyne sits on the shores of beautiful Lake Jindabyne and is around a five-hour drive from Sydney. I didn't have high expectations for camping there, but I quickly fell in love. We found a great campsite right on the lake which was perfect for morning walks and enjoying a relaxing glass of wine with a charcuterie board in the evenings. It also wasn't nearly as busy as other campsites I've been to, so we were extra lucky to have no neighbours around.

The town itself is quite charming and enjoyable to stroll around, but the real highlight is the incredible hiking. It's definitely not for the faint of heart, but if you're game, you can tackle Mount Kosciuszko, the highest point in Australia. There's some serious elevation, and it takes hours to reach the summit. If you're up for a challenge, I highly recommend it.

One thing I should mention is that it can get quite cold in Jindabyne, even in summer. I visited during spring and there was still snow on the peak. But as long as you rug up, you'll be fine.

Brunswick Heads.

Nestled on the New South Wales north coast, Brunswick Heads is a charming coastal village that's only 15 minutes from Byron Bay. It's not nearly as touristy, though, and it's managed to preserve its authentic seaside village charm, despite development in the surrounding areas.

I definitely recommend staying at Reflections Brunswick Heads. Reflection campgrounds are generally great all around, and you can always count on hot running water and good BBQ facilities. It's like camping with a touch of luxury — a step up from basic camping, but not quite glamping.

I recommend staying at Reflections Brunswick Heads. Image: Reflections Holidays.

During the day, and only a quick walk from the campsite, I spent hours snorkelling in the Brunswick River that connects to Torakina Beach. It has tons of fish, and turtles, and if you're lucky, you might even glimpse a dolphin playing near the river mouth.

I love feeling deeply immersed in greenery when I am camping, and Brunswick provides just that. Surrounded by lush rainforest, you'll feel well immersed in nature.

It also has an epic pub — The Brunswick Hotel.

I've lost count of how many times I've dreamt of moving to this seriously gorgeous Aussie beach town. There's so much to do, the beaches are some of the most stunning I've ever seen, and I just love how they blend coastal living with the beauty of a nature reserve. It's a truly special place.

Evans Head.

This gorgeous little coastal town is such a special place and has an awesome campsite right on the water, which always adds to the beauty. I highly recommend heading to Airforce Beach and Main Beach for a swim, and if you're interested in going kayaking or paddle-boarding, I recommend exploring the Evans River.

I am a huge fan of quaint little coastal towns, partially because their local pubs are always a hit. The Hotel Illawong in Evans Head was one of my favourite coastal town pubs with great food, drinks and atmosphere.

If you're not keen on the pub scene, or you have little kiddies in tow, Bundjalung National Park offers some lovely bushwalks. It's a great way to unwind in the afternoon before settling in for the evening for some board games around the fire.

Summer is just around the corner and I'm getting so excited for more camping adventures.

I might be biased as a NSW-girlie, but it truly is the most stunning state with plenty of epic campsites in our backyard.

