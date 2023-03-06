Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio split last year. She's now 'just starting to feel like a woman'.

Camila Morrone is having quite the post-breakup moment.

From 2017 to 2022, Morrone was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. At the beginning, DiCaprio was 43 and she was just 20.

Despite huge public interest, the couple certainly managed to keep things private - never once posing together on red carpets or posting on one another on their socials.

Watch the Daisy Jones & The Six official trailer. Post continues below.

The only real comment that Morrone made on the relationship was to the Los Angeles Times in 2019 on the hot topic of age gaps.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood⁠: and in the history of the world⁠. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, Morrone did note she understood the curiosity surrounding their romance, saying: "I probably would be curious about it too."

DiCaprio and Morrone went on to adopt three dogs, all huskies, in 2020. Then last year, a source close to the couple confirmed to E! News they had split. It just so happened to be shortly after Morrone turned 25 - which is ironic considering the running joke that DiCaprio has rarely ever dated a woman over the age of 26.

Now a year on, Morrone is back in the spotlight, with her role playing the wife of the titular band's frontman, Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, her biggest acting role to date.

In a new interview with Glamour, Morrone said she had wanted to be an actor since she was a little girl.

The Argentinian American actor was raised in Los Angeles. Both of her parents are actors, and her now-stepfather is the one and only Al Pacino.

"I was working at a really young age and was far from home and kind of thrust into the world. I had to fend for myself and find that level of maturity and work ethic and grow wise beyond my years," she said.

She said that when she received her first major role, she called Pacino who helped her read through and memorise a script for the first time.

"We read this 120-page script for two hours. He was like 'you're fine just act. Just react to the act and you'll be fine'. Then he said 'you're fine, you're 19 who cares'," she recounted to James Corden.

Now aged 25, Morrone says she feels like she is finally starting to get to know herself and 'grow into her skin'.

She said to The Cut this week: "I've never learned so much as being 25 years old. I am just starting to feel like a woman. But I also feel little in a lot of senses."

And perhaps alluding to her time with DiCaprio, she said that when playing her new character Camila Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, she leaned on her "real life" experiences with love for inspiration.

"That's the main thing that I learned in acting class, how to tap into moments in your life that were impactful. So I don't think it's any different for Camilla, I just tapped into what I knew. I do see her as incredibly independent, despite Billy [her on-screen husband] being a rock star."

In the same interview, Morrone said she's not that close to many people in her - but those that are she gives "an unwavering and devout love to".

"We as a society have a tendency to think about love and partnership and marriage as, it's forever and relentless and has to be perfect, but I think that's unrealistic," she said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Nothing is black and white."

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @camilamorrone.