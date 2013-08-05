Camelflage: the punny undergarment no one needs.

Here at Mamamia Rogue, we love a good pun. So much so, that there’s a hole in the wall of our office to separate two rooms which has garnered the monicker, Andy Wall Hole.

So, when we heard about a product called ‘Camelflage’, we were beside ourselves with excitement. What could it be? We thought. Adorable pictures of camels wearing army print? Invisibility cloaks for camels?

But then we learned that it was just another way to make women feel crap about their bodies. Damn.

Camelflage are “the original visual privacy undergarment.” So, they’re just like tinted windows. For your vagina. Camelflage are designed to hide the appearance of – you guessed it – camel toe.

This is from their website:

If you are an active, fashion conscious or contemporary woman then Camelflage panties are for you. These aren’t your ordinary panty, they were specifically designed to smooth out your feminine parts under tight clothing. Yoga and exercise pants, leggings, tight shorts, skinny jeans or even some work trousers can have a shorter inseam. You have enough to worry about these days; the last thing you need to think about is your panties riding up during your cardio kick boxing class.

Yes. Yes we do have enough to worry about. Without worrying about purchasing Spanx for our vaginas.

That’s not to say that the wonder undies don’t work. Check them out in action:

And here’s the science (gee, that doesn’t seem like the right word, does it…) behind it:

Would you wear it?