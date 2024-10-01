So, camel toes are in fashion now... and they have a new name.

Last time we checked, walking around with a camel toe was as humiliating as walking out of the public bathroom with your dress tucked inside your underwear.

It was a fashion mishap we wouldn't wish upon our worst enemy.

Separately, the words 'camel' and 'toe' are two very humble words and yet, as soon as they're paired together, it's branded "vulgar, slang", according to Collins English Dictionary.

But here's the thing: we're taught that revealing the slightest hint of a vulva opens us up to a world of shame.

Just search "best activewear leggings" on Google and you're guaranteed to receive thousands of tips, products and recommendations for front seam-free, squat-proof, contouring pieces that erase your "horrid" hoo-ha.

And yet… men go about looking for pants that accentuate their bulge because they think the bigger, the better, right?

Make it make sense.

This was something that was brought to our attention via Fashion Journal, where the writer, like us, was confused as to why and how vulva owners had gone through life dressing to protect themselves and their vulvae — or what is even now referred to as 'crotch cleavage'.

We learn to celebrate womanhood, praise sisterhood and stand for women's rights and gender equality, and yet, we heavily scrutinise when celebrities and even strangers leave the house with underwear and pants on, but heaven forbid, they're just a little too high-hitched. Goodness me, how horrible! (I hope you can read sarcasm.)

But the fashion world has begun to pick up on this absurdity and slowly but surely front wedgies are becoming… fetch.

Exhibit A: Kendall Jenner seems to PURPOSELY have one 24/7 and we all know any fashion trend she's onboard with, the whole world will be, too.

Image: Instagram/kendalljenner.

Anna Paul, one of Australia's biggest influencers, has made the fashionable camel toe an activewear non-negotiable. Just watch any one of the TikToks and you'll see her flaunting a camel toe because it's just cool. OK?!

Image: Instagram/annapaul.

Camel toe underwear even exists on Amazon. Yes, a bit absurd but if Skims nipple bras can be a thing, there's surely room for camel toe undies on the market to become huge. Watch this space.

Image: Amazon.

And if we're willing enough to drop more than $1.4k on must-have Maison Margiela camel toe-looking shoes, surely we can be confident enough to wear our free camel toe where it actually belongs.

Image: Net-A-Porter/Maison Margiela.

Look, regardless if you decide camel toes are intentionally going to be part of your wardrobe or not, it's time we stop attaching our vulvas to shame and start wearing them loud and proud.

We're calling it: 2024 is the year the camel toe deserves to get a rebrand. #freethecameltoe

Are you on board with the camel toe fashion trend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.