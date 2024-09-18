Cal Wilson passed away last year. She just appeared in The Great Australian Bake Off.

Almost one year on from her death, Cal Wilson has been honoured by her colleagues on The Great Australian Bake Off.

The beloved comedian passed away in October 2023 following a short battle with cancer. Her illness had come on quick, with Cal being admitted to hospital two weeks before her death, after collapsing while filming Bake Off.

The wholesome baking show returned to our screens last night for its seventh season. Cal features in four episodes this season, in co-hosting duties alongside Natalie Tran.

Natalie has spoken of the bittersweet nature of the show's return.

"This year, Bake Off holds a special place in our hearts and allows us to truly celebrate Cal. This season is a tribute to her memory, the incredible talent of our bakers, and the genuine camaraderie that makes the show so special," she shared.

Cal Wilson and Natalie Tran on The Great Australian Bake Off. Image: Instagram/@natalietran. Cal Wilson and Natalie Tran on The Great Australian Bake Off. Image: Instagram/@natalietran. In the premiere episode, there was a tribute to Cal at the show's beginning.

"In loving memory of Cal Wilson. Forever part of the Bake Off family."

The show opens with a hilarious skit between Wilson and her co-host Tran. It highlights the nature of the show — a comfort watch that brings a smile to all viewers' faces.

Cal's loved ones gave their full support for The Great Australian Bake Off to premiere.

In a tribute post to Cal, her husband Chris wrote on Instagram that not a moment passes without him or their son Digby thinking about her.

"Although Digby and I remain in a world that keeps spinning, for us it is world forever changed. You brought light, love, and laughter to us every second of the day," Chris said. "The outpouring of love toward you has floored us. These are memories and recollections that we'll cherish forever, and something Digby can look back on with fondness — and pride — about his incredible Mum in years to come."

Foxtel's Wendy Moore said, "Season 7 of The Great Australian Bake Off holds a special place in all our hearts. Cal's passing was a devastating shock to the Bake Off family, and she is dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

"Her deep love for this show and her unique blend of charisma and kindness brightened the shed every day."

BBC Studios Production's Kylie Washington echoed her sentiment.

"Cal loved being part of the Bake Off family and everyone on the series loved Cal. She brought a beautiful energy to the show and we miss her enormously, and I'm pleased that audiences will get another chance to see the magic that she brought to the Bake Off shed."

The Great Australian Bake Off is available to watch on Foxtel and Binge.

RELATED: Cal Wilson thought Chris Woods could be a "great fling". He was the love of her life.

Feature Image: Foxtel/Binge.