In 2018, Cade Wessel made a $20 bet in his school yearbook. Six years later, he made it come true.

In the spring of 2018, as his classmates agonised over profound quotes and witty one-liners for their senior yearbook, Cade Wessel had a different idea.

With a mix of bravado and heart-fluttering certainty, he penned a prediction that would change his life:

"Twenty bucks I marry Sarah Dill."

Cade and Sarah, friends since the first day of sixth grade in Bradenton, Florida, had only been dating for a few weeks. But sometimes, when you know, you know.

"Some were trying to think of funny things to say, others were attempting to be profound," Cade recalled in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "But I sat there, isolated myself and thought, 'I'm going to do something legendary.'"

Credit: Instagram @worldwidewessels

"I wasn't nervous to write it. I knew in my heart of hearts that was how I felt. Whether or not it came true was not entirely up to me, but I felt like it was."

Cade kept his quote a secret, not disclosing it to anyone — not even Sarah, who attended a different high school. She only found out when someone from Cade's school sent her a picture of the yearbook page.

As the years rolled by, Cade and Sarah's relationship deepened. They navigated the challenges of young adulthood together, their bond growing stronger, and all the while, that yearbook page and its $20 wager waited patiently.

Credit: Instagram @worldwidewessels

Fast-forward six years to April 27, 2024.

The sun shone brightly on the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, where guests gathered and Cade stood at the altar. As Sarah walked down the aisle towards him, Cade reached into his pocket. There, alongside his vows, was a worn $20 bill — the very same one from that yearbook bet all those years ago.

"I kept that $20 and the two other $20s handed to me that night safe in an envelope at home in hopes to frame and hang them in our house someday," Cade told PEOPLE.

Watch: Cade Wessel made a $20 bet in the school yearbook. Six years later, he made it come true. Post continues below.

Their wedding photographer, Olivia DeRocher, captured the magical moment Cade held up that lucky bill, his face beaming with joy. The image, shared on Instagram with the caption "When you know... you know," struck a chord with romantics worldwide.

More than 1.6 million likes later, their story had touched hearts across the globe.

For Sarah, the entire experience feels surreal. "It's literally right out of a rom-com," she told PEOPLE. "Now, as we reflect, we realise senior quotes were due at the end of January, so we had only been dating for a few weeks when he submitted it."

"When you know, you know." Credit: Olivia DeRocher

As Cade and Sarah begin a new chapter of their lives together, their story serves as a sweet reminder that sometimes, the greatest leaps of faith pay off.

"Bet on yourself and your partner," Cade said.

"'When you know, you know' couldn't be more accurate, and the fact that I bet on that feeling to get us here today is the proof in the pudding.

"Follow your heart: If it's in the right place, then you'll be right where you're supposed to be."

Feature Image: Olivia DeRocher.

Did you attend this year's Mamamia Out Loud Live event? Complete this survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.