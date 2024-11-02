The holiday destination that is only an hour flight, but feels like you're in another country.

In my short time on earth, I have prioritised travel. I've gone to island countries surrounding Australia, camped through Europe, cruised the Mediterranean, and I've even driven across the United States.

However, most Australians will tell you that we tend to overlook the beauty that lives right in our backyard.

Many of us will have been to Byron Bay before. I went first for Schoolies and then for multiple beach breaks with friends ever since. However, rising above Byron is an entirely different world.

The hinterland has a special magic. Image: Cassandra Green.

The Byron Bay hinterland is a location all of its own. It recalls the jungles of Fiji, and the rolling lush hills of north-western America, but has the down-to-earth Aussie hospitality we're famous for.

A celebrity haven, there's a reason the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Olivia Newton-John have owned homes here. Encompassing a cluster of suburbs west of Byron such as Bangalow and Eureka, the hinterland is as short as a 10-minute drive from Byron town centre, and a 25-minute drive to Ballina airport — but up here, you're transported to a land far away.

So, let me, a ridiculously relaxed post-holiday human who recently visited this destination, take you through exactly how to have the perfect break in Byron Bay's hinterland.

Finding the perfect celebrity-worthy property.

Let me ask you this: What do you do when you love your wife?

For most of us, it would involve a bouquet of supermarket flowers. But for Adam Jackson, his way to honour his wife Rachel was to build a decadent 50-acre designer property to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Extravagant, yes? Needed? Also yes.

You see, the pair had been wanting to find the perfect Hinterland location to celebrate this major milestone in her life, but had trouble finding the right property. Most were only bookable for weddings, or they were too big, or too small. Talk about a Goldilocks situation.

Given they had the means to build a place themselves, this couple set out to make something truly fabulous that others could enjoy for years to come: a customisable holiday retreat that doubles as the perfect venue for any event, big or small.

So, Three Meadows was born.

The beautiful Meadows Cottage where I stayed. Image: Cassandra Green

After an easy one-hour flight from Sydney, I hopped off the plane at Ballina airport and sauntered up to this gorgeous property in Bangalow, which would be the home base for my stay.

It's all lush jungle around the area, and the petrichor lifts off the rolling countryside as you drive toward the property. Turning off at Sunnycrest Lane (yes, it is really called that), you find the peaceful enclave of dwellings that make up Three Meadows: Meadows House (currently a main home), the spacious Meadows Cottage, and another building affectionately called the 'Shed'. I had the privilege of staying in the Cottage, which I'll get into in a moment, but first I want to emphasise how easy and quick it is to get here.

Qantas and Jet Star run multiple flights up each day from as little as $109, and it's about a $50 ride up the hill. While many Sydneysiders will be used to the eight-hour slog up the highway to Byron Bay, jumping on a flight could not be simpler (or more affordable, these days).

If you're looking for a hassle-free holiday, with the kids, solo or with a romantic partner, you've found it.

Where to stay in Byron Bay's hinterland.

Walking into the Cottage at Three Meadows feels like a home away from home. The beautifully landscaped gardens lead up towards a two-story white cottage with a large wrap-around veranda.

Inside, the elegant decor breathes life into the space, with beautiful textural elements such as worn wooden beams and a handcrafted door made by the owner, Adam Jackson, who is the artisan behind Think Outside hand-crafted sculptures.

The interior design is to die for. Image: Cassandra Green.

It's fully equipped with all the things you might need: coffee maker, tea, SMEG appliances, laundry, salt, pepper, oil, and you can even book a 'pantry stock' before you arrive to ensure the essentials are there for your stay. Mine included premium butter, jam, milk, cheese, salami, a handful of snack mixes and, of course, gluten-free bread (I advised that I am coeliac before my stay).

Hand-crafted metal doors open the bathroom tub out to the elements. Image: Three Meadows.

The true magic of Three Meadows' Cottage is how it brings the outside in. The spacious bathroom features bespoke metal barn doors — also crafted by Adam — that open to the vista outside. This means that you can sit in the tub and stare up at the stars.

Or, you can shuffle out onto the paved patio area, which features a fire pit and soaking tub. I filled it with hot water after a run through the green leafy hillside and felt all the stress soak out of me as the birds sang. That truly is the lap of luxury, and what putting on your 'Out Of Office' should be about. Eat your heart out, Chris Hemsworth.

I soaked in the outdoor tub after a run and it was so peaceful. Image: Cassandra Green.

While Three Meadows isn't off-grid (thank god, what would I do without Netflix?), it does encourage you to put your phone down and connect with nature.

Just outside the home is a beautiful garden that has been manicured by horticulturalists, featuring native plants like the waratah and bottlebrushes. Black cockatoos, swallows and wagtails gather, bees buzz and nature feels very much a part of your life (without it being too up in your grill if you're bug-averse, as I am).

As a place to stay to get away from the 'rat-race' of city life, it's hard to beat this.

Spotted these friends on my run. Image: Cassandra Green.

You never need to leave the comfort and privacy of Three Meadows, but if the hustle of Byron calls you, it's just a 15-minute drive away. This proximity means this location is perfect, whether you're planning a family holiday or getting a few friends together for a larger event.

And the good news is that if you want your tranquil stay to be filled with a few high points of adventure, it absolutely can be. Three Meadows offer brilliant partner experiences, organised through their in-house concierge, that can meet pretty much any need.

They can line up scenic helicopter flights, hot air balloons, whale watching, private kayaking and surf lessons, in-house spa and massage treatments, private yoga and guided meditation, and even psychic mediums.

For those interested in gastronomy, you can book a private chef and in-house dining, whisky-tasting events, as well as bush tucker and cultural tours.

In keeping with how Three Meadows was conceived, there is a lot of versatility in what it can offer to groups of different sizes.

I stayed in Meadows Cottage, which is perfect for four people, but larger groups might prefer the main dwelling, Meadows House, which sleeps up to 10, with its pool and sprawling rooms that seem to almost blend into the hillside.

How to host an event in Byron Bay's hinterland.

I can't really talk about my stay at Three Meadows without touching on what it's really all about: bringing your loved ones together in one place.

Designed by architect Christine Vadasz, Three Meadows is also home to a lush grassy area where marquees can be set up, and they also have a wonderful outdoor patio structure called The Pavilion that has already been home to many events (including the Byron Caper Festival).

The Pavilion is constructed with reclaimed materials from the original orchard that sat on the property, and is perfect for long lunches and candlelight dinners.

But the true gem is the 'Shed'. With commercial grade kitchens and a large open-plan layout, decorated with Adam's intricate reclaimed materials, this is the perfect indoor space to host any event large or small.

Under cover (ideal for Byron's 'four-seasons-in-a-day' weather), it can fit more than 90 guests and suits anything from birthday parties and family gatherings to corporate workshops and weddings.

Things to do in Byron Bay.

While I liked living with the privacy that celebrities in the hinterland enjoy, I actually don't need to hide from the paparazzi (one point for the little guy), and was able to do a heap of activities while I was in Byron.

Located in the heart of the Bangalow Hinterland, Three Meadows is a hop, skip and a jump from all the best local attractions. I'd recommend making sure you add the following to your itinerary.

Breath work with Sara Searle.

Byron is all about slowing down and chilling out, and doing some guided breath work is a great way to shed your city skin and get on local time.

I did a breath work session with Sara, who made me feel so at peace as I explored new techniques, using ancient pranayama flows to bring space to the mind and stillness to the body. She also came to Three Meadows, which meant I didn't even need to drive home after.

Massage with Byron Spa Menu.

Another Three Meadows attendee, the lovely Jodi Anderson from Byron Spa Menu came to offer one of the most relaxing massages I have ever experienced. She brings such intention to her work and I felt so cared for and peaceful during the session. Jodi has worked for more than 14 years in holistic spa treatments and works with some of the finest health retreats on offer. Would highly recommend.

Horse riding with Zephyr Horses.

Meet Bobbi! Image: Zephyr Horses,

It's not all breathing and massage in Byron, there is so much nature to explore. I took a horse ride on the beach and it was one of the most amazing experiences I've had while travelling in Australia.

My horse, Bobbi, was a sweet angel and I felt very safe as we traversed the trails. She even dipped her toes into the sea at Belongil Beach. A great way to see some of Byron — but without being too physically exerting — this should be high on your list for a hinterland stay.

Shopping.

Picked up a little something in Venroy with my friend. Image: Cassandra Green

It wouldn't be Byron Bay without heading into town for a bit of shopping. There are a lot of amazing boutiques in the area, including Venroy, Spell, ROWIE, Mister Zimi, Elce Swim and Citizen Nomade.

I'd recommend starting at the precinct near Browning and Jonson St, and walking down towards Fletcher St.

Eat farm to table.

The picturesque spread at Three Blue Ducks. Image: Cassandra Green.

The food bowl of Byron is plentiful, so why not sample some of the local produce that has been designed for farm-to-table dining?

If you're keen to sample the local fare, it's hard to go past Three Blue Ducks restaurant at Byron's The Farm. Laid out like a working fam, with live animals and vegetable patches, the restaurant settles into the countryside with its corrugated iron and wood structure.

They have a focus on bringing real food to the table, but in an elevated way, including free range, sustainable and organic ingredients. We dined here and I would highly recommend the barramundi, the lamb rump and, of course, the roasted potatoes, while looking out over the tranquil countryside vista.

Glimpse a sunset.

This is the view from the main beach at Byron. But it's definitely worth going past Wategos too. Image: Cassandra Green.

Byron Bay is home to some of the most beautiful sunsets, and you can actually watch the sunset over the water from Wategos Beach, which faces slightly north-west.

I'd recommend getting a picnic together and heading down for a swim and to watch the sun go down. It's a sure-fire way to fill your cup before you head home.

