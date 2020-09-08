While we've all been feeling the daily impact of COVID-19, small businesses and entrepreneurs have been hit seriously hard by the pandemic.

Particularly in Victoria and Melbourne, lockdown restrictions have left businesses struggling to survive.

Thankfully, initiatives such as the Instagram account @shopsmallvic have been set up to help these businesses by showcasing a range of products from all over the state.

So while we may still be physically separated, there's no better time for us to come together to support local businesses doing it tough.

From beauty to homeware, we've rounded up 16 unique products you can buy to help Victorian businesses right now.

Fashion Scrunchie Queens (@scrunchie_queens) Scrunchie Queens specialise in Aussie handmade hair accessories, key chains, lanyards and more.

Flluskë is run by Courtney Baker, an earring designer, hearing-loss advocate and public speaker, who sells earrings, personalised gift boxes and more.











Beldari (@beldari1) Beldari offer a range of homemade gifts including scarves and necklaces. Pop Jewels (@popjewels) For jewellery and all things sparkly, check out Pop Jewels. Beauty Un-Wind (@unwindkits) The family-run online store is based in Melbourne and offers a bunch of eco-friendly self-care kits and products. Micro Glow (@micro_glow) Micro Glow is a female founded and plant powered beauty brand that sells skincare products and derma rollers. Olieve & Olie (@olieveandolie) Olieve & Olie specialise in natural body products handmade on the Mornington Peninsula.

Timeless Truth Mask (@ttmaskaustralia) The Melbourne based company offers a range of luxe sheet masks. Bare Laser And Skin (@barelaserandskin) Bare Laser And Skin offer their own range of skincare products. Bella Belle Nail Couture (@bellabellenailcouture) Bella Belle was created by a Melbourne mum of three who sells vegan and cruelty-free handmade nail polish. Homewares 2J's Candles and Gifts (@2jscandlesandgifts) Beautiful customised gifts including candles and bath salts. Jones & Fauna (@jonesandfauna) Jones & Fauna create handmade embroidery hoops made to order.

Sharlie Designs (@sharlie.designs) Divine hand-illustrated plant pots.



Other.

Charlotte Piper (@charlottepiperoz)

The family owned business specialises in fresh Australian handmade chocolates and fudges.

Pepper Ink (@pepperinktattoo)

Pepper Ink offer a range of temporary tattoos that ship worldwide.

The Melbourne based company specialise in beautifully designed skateboard art.





Feature Image: Instagram.

