Liandra Gaykamangu and Jane Cay built successful Aussie businesses. Here’s how they did it.

Here at Mamamia, we love a good lady startup story. Why? Well, there’s nothing more inspiring than hearing about women finding success and making a tangible difference in their community.

Take Jane Cay, Liandra Gaykamangu and Grace Brennan. All three run highly successful businesses right from rural Australia.

Considering all their communities have been through, from droughts to pandemics, the strength and resilience of these extraordinary lady startups leave us in complete awe.

Even after launching successful businesses in their hometowns, they are still striving to give back to their communities in new and exciting ways. Both Jane and Liandra will be teaming up with Grace, PayPal and Buy From The Bush to judge a Shark Tank-style competition to give rural Australian startups a boost.

The competition, Buy From The Bush Big Break, gives entrants the opportunity to win their share of $60,000 to boost their business. Entries have come in and the finalist shortlist is now open for you to vote for the People's Choice winner who will get $15,000 to help bring their idea to life.

Just as the Mamamia team are excited to have their say for the People's Choice Award, Jane and Liandra are thrilled to review the number of incredible entries submitted in order to find the lucky winners of first and second prize!

After all, both women understand first-hand the impact that business can have in rural communities and how much of a difference these grants could make in the lives of the potential winners.

Liandra is a Yolngu woman from North-East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, and the designer behind Liandra Swim. Her eco-conscious swimwear label beautifully fuses contemporary Aboriginal art and swimwear fashion.