Chances are, many of you are reading this and shaking your head right now.

Why on earth would a 20-year-old woman want to throw away her life for a mortgage that will tie her down for the next 30 years, you’re wondering.

“Silly girl, you’re so young,” you whisper to yourself, as you envisage me ripping up my passport and setting it alight.

I get it, I get it. I’ve heard it all before.

But please, do not agonise over my decision. Because I can assure you that I am very content with it.

Ever since I was a child, I’ve always been a very determined person. I’ve always had huge aspirations, and I’ve always worked incredibly hard to achieve them.

My current ambition is to buy a house in a year or two with my partner, and we are doing everything in our power to achieve that. We’re working hard and saving our pennies, determined to make our dream become a reality.

That includes ruling out travelling for the next few years.