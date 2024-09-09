Introducing Butter, Mamamia’s first foray into audio erotica.

Quick question: What's your biggest fantasy?

No no, that's okay, you don't actually have to tell me. I mean, you can if you want, I won't judge — I'd never yuck someone else's yum. Really, I just wanted to get you thinking.

Because whatever specific scenario it is that *tingles your toes* (or… other bits), one thing women all have in common is that our imaginations are quite possibly our most powerful erogenous zone.

Yep, a little bit of wild thinking can be all it takes to get us excited.

And gals — we need to get excited again.

I happen to know this for a fact, because here at Mamamia HQ, we sent out a cheeky little survey recently to find out exactly what the Mamamia community thinks about all things sex — and one of the most surprising findings was just how many women aren't happy with what they're currently getting. Yep, 49 percent of Australian women told us they're just not satisfied with their sex lives rn, and that's kind of huge (and not the kind of news we were hoping for tbh).

As a company that is all about helping women, we wanted to do something to… ease all that frustration.

Watch the trailer for Butter, cumming soon. Post continues below.

In related news (stick with me here), another interesting little tidbit we discovered while scouring the results of our 2024 Sex Survey was that there is a big appetite out there for audio erotica. And yeah, that tracks. Because, going back to that old imagination-is-sexy chestnut, having a delicious voice talking you through you some very sexy, very adult stories is bound to get the mind racing, don't ya think?

In a very similar mathematical equation to 1+1=2, all of this research, coupled with Mamamia's no. 1 goal of making life better for women in all kinds of ways, led us to something that is… pretty exciting. And I reckon you're going to love it.

Introducing Butter: a new audio erotica brand created just for women, by Mamamia.

What is Butter, Mamamia's new audio erotica series?

Written by Australian women and voiced by local actors, Butter is a super-spicy audio erotica series that takes podcast form — but it's so much more. It's a safe space where women can reconnect with their sensuality in a private, ethical, safe environment. It's a chance to escape, even for just 10 minutes, into a world of desire. It's a way to get right back in touch with your cheeky imagination — and start to feel satisfied again.

Listen to your first taste of Butter — cumming soon. Post continues below.

The first Butter episode drops in early 2025, and the sensual stories that live within Butter's walls have been carefully created to suit the Mamamia community's tastes, based on the extensive research we've done into women's top fantasies. Think: same-sex attraction, spicy encounters with strangers, hot holiday flings, playing in public… even some light bondage and kink, if that's your jam. (And if it is, you'd be in good company, according to those survey results I mentioned.)

"Butter is designed to meet women wherever they are, in the unique way only Mamamia understands how to do," said Zara Curtis, Chief Content Officer at Mamamia. "Our core purpose at Mamamia is to make life better for women in all kinds of ways and Butter certainly ticks that box."

Whether you consider yourself fairly sex-positive, or you're more of a shy girlie looking to explore a little more of what your imagination can do in a way that's private, positive and never judgy, Butter is a female-led brand that is providing a safe space for sexual empowerment.

Butter, the brand new series by Mamamia — cumming soon.

Feature image: Butter/Mamamia.