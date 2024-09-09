Introducing Butter, Mamamia’s first foray into audio erotica.

Quick question: What's your biggest fantasy?

No no, that's okay, you don't actually have to tell me. I mean, you can if you want, I won't judge — I'd never yuck someone else's yum. Really, I just wanted to get you thinking.

Because whatever specific scenario it is that *tingles your toes* (or… other bits), one thing women all have in common is that our imaginations are quite possibly our most powerful erogenous zone.

Yep, a little bit of wild thinking can be all it takes to get us excited.

And gals — we need to get excited again.

I happen to know this for a fact, because here at Mamamia HQ, we sent out a cheeky little survey recently to find out exactly what the Mamamia community thinks about all things sex — and one of the most surprising findings was just how many women aren't happy with what they're currently getting. Yep, 49 percent of Australian women told us they're just not satisfied with their sex lives rn, and that's kind of huge (and not the kind of news we were hoping for tbh).

As a company that is all about helping women, we wanted to do something to… ease all that frustration.

Watch the trailer for Butter, cumming soon. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In related news (stick with me here), another interesting little tidbit we discovered while scouring the results of our 2024 Sex Survey was that there is a big appetite out there for audio erotica. And yeah, that tracks. Because, going back to that old imagination-is-sexy chestnut, having a delicious voice talking you through you some very sexy, very adult stories is bound to get the mind racing, don't ya think?