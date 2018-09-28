“This is me at 14. The age I was raped." Actress Busy Philipps has spoken about rape.

Behind the smiling eyes, sculpted eyebrows and long blonde bob of a 14-year-old Busy Philipps having her school photo taken, we now know was a teenager hiding the ‘shame’ of sexual assault.

The actress best known for roles in Dawson’s Creek and White Chicks posted a throwback picture of herself, sharing her experience of rape in high school.

“This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words,” the now-39-year-old wrote alongside an old school photo.

“I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this.”

Philipps has written about her rape in detail in her upcoming memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little.

The Instagram post also referenced Dr Christine Blasey Ford, who is this week testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to the sexual assault she allegedly experienced at the hands of Trump’s conservative Supreme Court judge candidate Brett Kavanaugh.

“I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now,” Philipps wrote.

Previously speaking to the Washington Post, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh and a friend – both “stumbling drunk” – corralled her into a bedroom during the 1980s.

Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and attempted to remove her clothing and bathing suit. When she screamed, he covered her mouth with his hand.

She said she was able to escape when his friend, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them and sent them all tumbling. She ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.

Ford told no one of the incident until 2012, when she and her husband were in couples therapy.

Philipps is one of several female celebrities who’ve publicly shared their experiences of sexual assault in support of Dr. Ford, many on social media through the hashtag movement #WhyIDidntReport.

The hashtag started after United States President Donald Trump took to his very public diary, Twitter, to question why Dr Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, took so long to come forward.

“If the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed,” he tweeted.

Alyssa Milano, Ashley Judd, Lili Reinhart, Beth Moore, among others, used the hashtag to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination.

#WhyIDidntReport. I did report. Went straight to the hospital. The police even knew who he was, because he was known to rape. But when asked by the DA if I was “out whoring around” that night, I gave up. That’s why we don’t report.

— Mary Ginder (@GinderMary) September 23, 2018

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.