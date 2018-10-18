"It was clear Katie was the star." Busy Philipps on the rivalries behind Dawson's Creek.

Busy Philipps has always been candid.

The actress is most well-known for her role as Audrey Liddell in the ’90s teen drama, Dawson’s Creek.

She entered the show in season five and quickly established a long-lasting friendship with her co-star Michelle Williams.

However, in her new book This Will Hurt A Little, Philipps has recalled that her time on set wasn’t all rosy.

The 39-year-old says it was obvious from the start that the cast didn’t particularly get along and that Katie Holmes was definitely considered to be the star of the show.

“On set, it was clear that Katie was the star,” Philipps writes.

The actress explained that if she was ever having trouble with her lines, the director would just cut to Holmes and say, “Look at that face.”

Philipps said although she tried, she had a really hard time connecting with Holmes.

“Katie was very sweet, but we didn’t spend that much time together. I knew she worked out a lot,” Philipps wrote. “She didn’t seem to like to drink very much, and while I knew she’d sneak a cigarette every once in a while, she wasn’t really like a hang-out-and-smoke kind of girl.”

In the book, she says that it was obvious Holmes and Williams didn’t get along either.

The mum-of-two also writes about the rivalry between the show’s two male leads – Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek.

She said Jackson thought of himself as a “George Clooney type” and just wanted to be “one of the guys”.

“His ability to turn a conversation into a dissertation was incredible,” she wrote.

When Dawson’s Creek turned 20 earlier this year, Philipps posted a tribute to her best mate Williams on Instagram.

“I know Dawson’s Creek means so much to so many people but to me it means the most because it’s where I met my best friend,” she wrote.