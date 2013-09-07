The Rogue Wrap-Up: This week's weird and wonderful

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

1. The question on everyone’s lips this weekend is… (apart from the whole Kev VS Tony thing)

What noise does a fox make?

But seriously, apart from fictional foxes sounding like George Clooney and Merryl Streep has anyone ever actually heard one make a sound? We hadn’t, so this video was extremely informative.

2. Rosie tried to understand banks. Jamila’s head exploded. Sometimes we “writers” have a hard time with our life skills, because MATHS. Yes, Jamilla some people may have a grasp on things like how to vote, post a letter and the ins and out of the banking system, but when they were learning that we were busy watching Girls re-runs doing really important things, ok?

Exactly what Rosie looked like when it dawned on her online money doesn’t physcially exist. There is no muggle equivalent of Gringotts.

If you haven’t read Rosie’s post about banks yet, you are a dingus. To remedy your dingus ways READ IT NOW. It will make you feel better about yourself, either by a acknowledging your superior bank understanding or by identifying a fellow life-skills challenged twenty something therefore feeling less clueless and alone. Also if you are short on cash, let it be known Rosie is now keeping all her money* in a shoebox under her bed.

*anything that hasn’t already been spent on ASOS

3. Election Public Service Announcement: PUT THE BABY DOWN!

As we are all well aware of, the Federal Election is this weekend. In preparation for this both Tony Abbott and Kevin Rudd have spent a good amount of time holding, patting and kissing babies. Not their babies. Other people’s babies.

We think it’s time these babies got a say. They aren’t just a politicians photo op. They have a voice too, and yes most of the time they just gurgle and squeal, but we say enough with the photos, LET THE BABIES SPEAK. Well speak through memes anyway.

N.B.no politicians or babies were harmed in the making of this gallery

4. Aziz Ansari is awesome.

Aziz Ansari, the actor and comedian, cleverly pointed out how subtly racist and homophobic some of the material presented as part of Comedy Central’s Roast for James Franco was, whilst presenting material AT the Roast for James Franco (ooh, meta.) Not only is it massively cool to point out discrimination when you see it, the ability to do so in a witty and quite franc-ly (NOT SORRY) hilarious way is a goddamn gift. Check out the video below.