Bumper Fluff: Jackie O interviews Gwyneth Paltrow, the MET, a marriage and a whole lot more.

From ‘What the hell’ red carpet moments to shock weddings and even more surprising custody battles , it has been a big week in all things celebrity. And when we say big, we mean get two cups of tea / glasses of wine kinda big – because there has been a LOT happening in Hollywood, take a look below and see.

1. Listen to Kyle and Jackie O’s hilarious interview with Gwyneth Paltrow

Any interview that begins with Gwyneth Paltrow saying: “Honestly, I am drunk already,” is going to be a good one.

It didn’t disappoint.

From Jackie O freaking out in the cab about finally meeting her idol in the flesh (Kyle: “I’ve never seen you so nervous in my life”) to Gwyneth’s really candid gossip about how crap she thought the Met Gala was (was that a dig at Kanye West…?), this really is one interview that’s really worth listening to.

Check it out here:

https://soundcloud.com/kyleandjackieo/gwyneth-paltrow

2. Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Denise Richards is – not for the first time – looking after the twin boys of his other ex wife Brooke Mueller.

Richards, who was married to Sheen from 2002 until 2006, reportedly has temporary custody of the children Sheen had with his second wife, Brooke Mueller.

Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 until 2011.

Are you still following?

The twin boys – four-year-old Bob and Max – were reportedly removed from the custody of their mother on Thursday night, when the Department of Children and Family Services decided their home was an ‘unsafe environment’ due to drug use.

Richards had two daughters while married to Sheen – Sam and Lola – and adopted a third daughter, Eloise, after they separated. When Mueller was in rehab in 2010, Richards also stepped in to help care for the two little boys.

Back in 2010, Richards said, “This is not the first time I’ve had all five, they’re Sam and Lola’s brothers. It was a full house, lots of love and life. Brooke knows anytime, and Charlie, that any time they need help with the boys, that I’m there.”

A spokesperson for Charlie Sheen has said, “Charlie supports the actions of the Department of Children and Family Services. He knows Max and Bob are safe in a stable, loving environment with Denise and the boys’ sisters.”

All we have to say about this is: Bravo, Denise Richards. What a woman.

4. Jennifer Lawrence photobomb’s SJP, wins the Met Gala internet.

Met Gala wrap-up:

It’s the only red carpet event of the year where a ‘safe’ nude, tulle strapless gown will earn you a fashion police fine.

By now you’ve probably heard of the Costume Institute Gala at the Met. Vogue magazine threw the punk-themed bash and as everyone was dressed to impress Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour it led to some fairly interesting fashion choices: Madonna wore fishnet hot pants and a bum crucifix, Sarah Jessica Parker flashed her knickers, Beyonce matched her boots to her dress and Nicole Richie spray painted her hair grey.