BUMPER FLUFF: The Buble baby and Gwyneth Paltrow's war on Vanity Fair.

1. Michael Buble talks candidly about meeting his son for the first time.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble became a dad on August 27 and has spoken candidly about the moment he met his son Noah for the first time.

“I didn’t have that overwhelming feeling of love. I’m being honest with you,” the singer said last week on The Social, a Canadian talk show, according to People.

“I’d heard all of these stories about how this moment was life-changing, but it wasn’t like that for me. I was nervous for my wife, and I was happy that he was healthy … but, that day, it was like meeting a stranger.”

It’s not a strange phenomenon, with the US Today reporting “about a third of new parents say they didn’t feel immediate joy when they first saw their newborn.”

For Bublé, it all hit him a swift day later.

“That next night (after the baby was born), it really clicked,” he told The Social. “I was looking at him and all of a sudden, I got it… I sing to him all day and all night. When he’s crying with somebody else and I hold him and I sing to him, he just stops. It’s really cool.”

3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.

The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.

The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.

Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:

And obviously one pic is never enough so…

Kate Middleton in a peach Jenny Packham dress at a children's hospice.

Kate Middleton wearing a $30 ASOS wrap dress while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea, London.

Kate Middleton wearing a $76 polka dot Topshop dress at a Warner Bros event in London..

The Duchess of Cambridge attends The Art Room Reception at the National Portrait Gallery

Charles, Camilla and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party on May 22 in a lemon-yellow Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

Kate in the 'Sophia' dress by Erdem to launch a counseling program at Willows Primary School in Manchester.

Kate Middleton stunning in a bright red Versace coat.

Kate Middleton in a cream-coloured coat at Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England.

The Duchess a blue Malene Birger coat at the unveiling of a new subway at London's Baker Street Underground.

At a scout training day dressed in a Barbour coat, blue skinny jeans, Le Chameau Vierzon Nord boots, and a Scouts neckerchief.

Kate Middleton at a Scouts ceremony at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton in a MaxMara wrap dress

Kate in a brown Hobbs coat

Kate Middleton on the Swiss slopes

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton leaving the hospital

Kate

Kate's hair: Before and after.

Kate's £1,400 silk pleated Mulberry ‘Cabbage’ dress

The Daily Mail compared Kate's hair and dress to Princess Diana's in this photo

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

William and Kate dancing on the island of Tuvalu

William and Kate in Singapore

Kate in a navy blue Mulberry frock as she arrives in the tiny village of Marau on the Solomon Islands.

In a yellow Jaeger dress.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

Kate wearing traditional clothing provided by her hosts.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

The Duchess in Kuala Lumpur

Kate Middleton in the Alexander McQueen gown everyone's talking about.

Looks like the scene of a movie. The princess in another Jenny Packham dress.

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift dress. Cue wardrobe envy.

Kate in Jenny Packham

Even Wills got into the act with a complementary tie.

Kate wearing a kimono-style dress by Jenny Packham + signiture nude pumps.

In an Alexander McQueen suit, while she tries her hand at some mechanical work.

Again, in the Alexander McQueen suit.

Kate in Singapore

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift and a Jenny Packham frock.

The Duchess looking royal in a white gown by Alexander McQueen.

Wearing Singapore-based label Raoul.

Matching waves.

Kate and WIlliam attend a premiere of Disney film Nature Cats in London.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas at Sandringham.

She wore this hat, created by milliner Jane Corbett, to a Christmas service.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton.jpg

Within 24 hours of announcing their engagement, the blue dress Kate Middleton was wearing -a £385 Issa dress -completely sells out at Harvey Nichols in London.

Prince William & Kate Middleton's wedding invitation

Kate changed into another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design for the evening festivities at Buckingham palace

5. Gwyneth Paltrow may be the worst driver in New York.

Watch Paltrow take on a school bus with her Vespa – oh, and her 9-year-old daughter, Apple, is on the back.

http://youtu.be/kP4e9J2YSBU

The 40-year-old has also emailed her celebrity friends asking not to pose or cooperate in any stories with Vanity Fair magazine, according to the New York Times.

Apparently Paltrow’s not happy with Vanity Fair’s journalistic integrity messing with her carefully constructed image.

“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine,” a witness who saw Paltrow’s email tells the Times. “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”