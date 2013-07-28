BUMPER FLUFF: Michelle Bridges and the Commando split

1. Michelle Bridges and the Commando split.

The Biggest Loser trainers Michelle Bridges and Steve “Commando” Willis has split less than two months after going public with their relationship.

“Steve and Michelle are no longer dating but remain close friends”, Commando’s rep, Lisa Sullivan confirmed the break up.

“After a difficult few months Steve and his partner are working towards a reconciliation.

According to Sydney Confidential, Willis is back living with Froso, the mother of his two children.

3. NEWSFLASH. The Royal Baby is here!

This week, the Royal Baby was finally born. And even the staunchest of republicans cracked a little smile. Here’s a timeline of how it went down:

MONDAY: The Palace has announced that the Duchess of Cambridge – also known as Kate Middleton – has arrived at the hospital where the royal baby will be born.

This from the website of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

TUESDAY: Kensington Palace has announces that the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy at 4.24pm (London time) on July 22.

The baby boy reportedly weighed 8lb 6ozs.

The announcement from the palace read:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4.24pm. The baby weighs 8lbs 6oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Tumbleweeds from the Palace while the world continued to celebrate.

THURSDAY: Prince William and Kate Middleton announce that The Prince will be called George Alexander Louis.

The traditional name is likely to have been chosen as a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI, who led England during World War II and her grandfather George V. Alexandra is also the Queen’s middle name.

The royal couple were quick to announce the name in comparison with Prince Charles and Lady Diana who waited a week to tell the world what William’s name would be. It took a month for the announcement of baby Prince Charles’ name.

Below are the first pictures of the (adorable!) royal baby, Prince George of Cambridge:

“He’s got a pair of lungs on him, that’s for sure” laughed William with the waiting press, when he introduced his new son to the camera crews and journalists who have been camped out for weeks.