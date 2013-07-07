BUMPER FLUFF: Hugh Jackman says: "I'm not gay", and Jessica Simpson nearly names her kid 'Ketut'

It’s been a big week in in the magical, marvellous, not exactly mentally-punishing Land of Fluff. Read on to come up to speed with our fluffiest stuff of the week:

1. Hugh Jackman says: I’m not gay.

Hugh Jackman, 44, has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness, 57, for 17 years. Despite this – and the fact that they seem blissfully happy together – rumours that Jackman is gay have been rife since he starred as Peter Allen in Broadway hit The Boy from Oz a decade ago.

In an interview on 60 Minutes this week, the couple discussed the rumours, and Deborra-Lee had a very clear message: “Oh, please.”

Asked whether the rumours ever upset him, Jackman responded, “If I was, I would be. I don’t think – it’s to me not the most interesting thing about a person anyway, but ah – I do get frustrated for Deb, ‘cause I see Deb go ‘Ah, this is crazy’.”

Furness agreed, saying, “It is just wrong, it’s like, it’s a lie. It’s just – the bottom line, so it’s just offensive. If he was gay, fine, he would say he’s gay. It has gotten so out of whack that they – it’s stupid, yeah, it’s annoying, because it’s not true.”

The rumours ostensibly started after Jackman played a gay man on Broadway – which seems to make Furness think that the people who ask whether Jackman is gay, might have a hard time distinguishing between fact and fiction. Furness asked in exasperation, “And if you [Jackman] play a psychopath, does that mean he’s a psychopath?”

Jackman tries to look at the endless discussion about his private life with a silver lining – proving his ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’ reputation correct.

“I think on some level,” Jackman said, “It’s a compliment, you know, because it only happens when you’ve got to a certain point in your career.”

3. Jessica Simpson welcomes her second child.

No, she didn’t name her baby Ketut. But close.

Jessica Simpson and her fiancé, Eric Johnson, have welcomed their second child, a boy called…

Ace Knute (pronounced Ka-nute) Johnson, a rep for Simpson confirms. The baby was born on Sunday in Los Angeles via scheduled C-section, reports Us Weekly.

Baby Ace joins big sister Maxwell, who is nearly 14 months.

