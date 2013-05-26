Bumper Fluff: Brad is giving up sex + the Kardashians have morphed into Barbie.

It’s cold outside, and most probably raining – so why don’t you grab a blanket and settle down on the couch to see what outrageous things celebrities have been up to this week.

1. Commando’s ex-partner: ‘Michelle Bridges stole my husband’.

The former partner of The Biggest Loser trainer Steve Willis aka ‘Commando’, has revealed that Willis has been having an affair with his co-star, Michelle Bridges.

Froso (who has requested her surname not be published) revealed to Woman’s Day she learned of the affair when Willis “failed to come home after The Biggest Loser wrap party on March 19.”

Willis is the father of their two children, Ella, 5, and Jack, 19 months.

A close friend of Froso tells Woman’s Day: “They had planned a holiday and they had just purchased their dream family home. This was completely out of the blue and it’s shattered her.”

Michelle Bridges split with her husband of nine years, Bill Moore in March this year.

9. Red Carpet Wrap up.

Billboard Music Festival.

The Billboard Music Awards took place on Monday, and man were there some red carpet moments. But first check out Taylor Swift’s vom face at Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s blink-and-you-miss it kiss on the cheek.

Madonna onstage with will.i.am Z LaLa Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Kesha Audrina Patridge Jenny McCarthy Shania Twain Renee Bargh Kacey Musgraves Nayer Selena Gomez Kimberly Perry Carly Rae Jepsen Chad Kroeger & Avril Lavigne Shaun Robinson Ed Sheeran Chloe Moretz Amber Rose Audrina Patridge Psy Miley Cyrus Taylor Swift performance

Cannes Film Festival.

Even though The Great Gatsby has premiered at Cannes, there is still a whole lot more to see. Eva Longoria went commando (we know that because of a certain wardrobe malfunction that went viral), Nicole Kidman became consumed by passion and just had to pash Keith Urban on the red carpet and then there’s the frocks: the good, the bad and the mullet-y.

The Great Gatsby Australia red carpet.

The Sydney premiere of The Great Gatsby (finally) took place on Wednesday night, and we’ve got all the best pics from the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan pulled off her usual ‘EnglishRose/perfect in every way/can’t help but make make you jealous’ look, and a whole bunch of Aussie stars frocked up for the occasion. A notable no-show? Leo DiCaprio, who managed to fly into Sydney for a few hours on New Year’s Eve to party, but couldn’t quite make the trip

10. Australian actress Rachael Taylor (from Red Dog and Grey’s Anatomy) has turned her hand to directing, with a video for the Sydney label Kahlo – who are starting to make big waves in the fashion world. The clip contains yet more Australian talent, and features up-and-coming actress Hanna Mangan Lawrence.

So, what do you think – does this Aussie actress have a future in directing?