Bumper Fluff: Brad is giving up sex + the Kardashians have morphed into Barbie.

Speaking of all things Kardashian, the girls’ most recent advertising kampaign for Kardashian Kollection is a little very suss. The shots basically take photoshopping to some very smooth extremes. Looking at them is kind of like being in a weird K-filled dream – you can tell something is off but you just can’t quite put your finger on it. Excpet Khloe’s missing a neck. That one’s pretty obvious. Take at look at the pics below:

Katy Perry with two left hands

American Apparel photoshop original

American Apparel photoshop fail

Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine

Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo

Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine

Bikini legs photoshop fail

Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed

Demi Moore missing a hip

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI

Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire

Hot dog fingers

This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body

Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero

Jennifer Anniston before and after

Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping

Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

Karlie adding weight to a model

Another Karlie photoshop fail

Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back

Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers

Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine

Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine

Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine

Keira Knightly redone by Chanel

Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in

Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine

Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine

Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue

Lauren Graham missing her neck

Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs

Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on

Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine

Online shop model's levitating hand

Online shop photoshop fail

This model missing a limb

Online store photoshop fail

Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion

Prince William has suddenly got black hair

Rachel Bilson out of proportion

SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers

Suave body wash model has been

Jeans photoshop fail

Target ad with one too many arms

Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover

Victoria Secrets model missing thighs

VIntage Reserve photoshop fail

Vintage Reserve photoshop fail

Vogue cover model missing part of her arm

Walmart bikini painted on

Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed

Scarlett Johansson for D&G

This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?

Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.

When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2

Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?

On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...

Jessica Alba, is that you?

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...

Mexico Vogue's March issue.

Where's her arm?

Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..

Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.

Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..

Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

4. The new jewellery trend that will make you choke on your tea. Will you be adding any of these pieces to your collection? Click here to see.

5.Brad Pitt’s ban on sex scenes with other women.

Alright, Brad Pitt (and one of his friends) have revealed a couple of juicy tidbits about his relationship, family and how drugs affected his life during the period he was married to Jennifer Aniston. We’re going to take this one from the top:

Frank Pollaro (the friend – he started a furniture business with Pitt) has let slip that the 49-year-old actor has placed a self-imposed ban on filming sex scenes with other women out of respect for Angelina Jolie in an interview in Esquire magazine.

That and their kids are sick of them making out: “Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, ‘Daddy, you’re not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?’ And it’s like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina.”

“He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him. No matter how hard he’s working, if one of those kids runs by the window he’ll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms.”

In the same – unusually candid – interview, conducted on April 1 (a month before Angelina Jolie commenced the pre-emptive double mastectomy surgeries) Pitt said he’s never been happier.

On friends: “I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven’t known life to be any happier,’ he tells magazine. ‘I’m making things. I just haven’t known life to be any happier.”



I’m on a bike…

On drugs: “‘For a long time I thought I did too much damage – drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter. A guy who felt he grew up in something of a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f***ing off.

“But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change.



“This was about a decade ago. It was an epiphany.”

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for seven years until 2005. Was he saying his life lacked meaning when married to Aniston? Ouch.