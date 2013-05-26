entertainment

Bumper Fluff: Brad is giving up sex + the Kardashians have morphed into Barbie.

It’s cold outside, and most probably raining – so why don’t you grab a blanket and settle down on the couch to see what outrageous things celebrities have been up to this week.

1. Commando’s ex-partner: ‘Michelle Bridges stole my husband’.

The former partner of The Biggest Loser trainer Steve Willis aka ‘Commando’, has revealed that Willis has been having an affair with his co-star, Michelle Bridges.

Froso (who has requested her surname not be published) revealed to Woman’s Day she learned of the affair when Willis “failed to come home after The Biggest Loser wrap party on March 19.”

Willis is the father of their two children, Ella, 5, and Jack, 19 months.

A close friend of Froso tells Woman’s Day: “They had planned a holiday and they had just purchased their dream family home. This was completely out of the blue and it’s shattered her.”

Michelle Bridges split with her husband of nine years, Bill Moore in March this year.

2. These screengrabs are proof that sometimes, just sometimes, parents should NOT be allowed to text.Click here to read some absolute shockers…

3. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invitation is… is… Just take a look:

Photo: TMZ
Photo: TMZ

Surpringly (almost, kind of – well it’s white) tasteful, but with just a hint of the usual over-the-top Kardashian-esq flavour. And get this: According to TMZ, the ballerina turns to a lullaby – ‘Hey Mama’ – written by dad-to-be Kanye West. Okay – maybe it’s more than a hint of over-the-top.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of all things Kardashian, the girls’ most recent advertising kampaign for Kardashian Kollection is a little very suss. The shots basically take photoshopping to some very smooth extremes. Looking at them is kind of like being in a weird K-filled dream – you can tell something is off but you just can’t quite put your finger on it. Excpet Khloe’s missing a neck. That one’s pretty obvious. Take at look at the pics below:
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

4. The new jewellery trend that will make you choke on your tea. Will you be adding any of these pieces to your collection? Click here to see

5.Brad Pitt’s ban on sex scenes with other women.

Alright, Brad Pitt (and one of his friends) have revealed a couple of juicy tidbits about his relationship, family and how drugs affected his life during the period he was married to Jennifer Aniston. We’re going to take this one from the top:

Frank Pollaro (the friend – he started a furniture business with Pitt) has let slip that the 49-year-old actor has placed a self-imposed ban on filming sex scenes with other women out of respect for Angelina Jolie in an interview in Esquire magazine.

That and their kids are sick of them making out: “Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, ‘Daddy, you’re not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?’ And it’s like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina.”

“He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him. No matter how hard he’s working, if one of those kids runs by the window he’ll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms.”

In the same – unusually candid – interview, conducted on April 1 (a month before Angelina Jolie commenced the pre-emptive double mastectomy surgeries) Pitt said he’s never been happier.

On friends: “I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven’t known life to be any happier,’ he tells magazine. ‘I’m making things. I just haven’t known life to be any happier.”

I’m on a bike…

On drugs: “‘For a long time I thought I did too much damage – drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter. A guy who felt he grew up in something of a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f***ing off.

“But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change.

“This was about a decade ago. It was an epiphany.”

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for seven years until 2005. Was he saying his life lacked meaning when married to Aniston? Ouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. First there was planking, then baby mugging, and now: cat beards. Click here and prepare for giggles.

7. X Factor judge and former Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has just had a baby boy.

And she’s named him ‘Hendrix’.

This is Bassingthwaighte’s second baby. She already has a daughter, Harper, with husband Cameron McGlinchey.

WHO Magazine broke the news. The magazine tweeted:

Congrats to @thexfactor_au judge @nataliebassing on the birth of her baby boy, Hendrix. “Mother and son are both doing well,” says her rep.

— WHO Magazine (@WHOmagazine) May 21, 2013

Click through the gallery for more celebrity baby news.
Jennifer Love Hewett and husband Brian Hallisay.
Jessica Simpson's 15-month-old daughter Maxwell.
Perez Hilton has become a father to a baby boy
Natalie Bassingthwaighte gave birth to a baby boy.
Fifi Box gave birth to a baby girl.
Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds have welcomed Dakota through adoption
Matthew Mcconaughey and Camila Alves have welcomed Livingstone.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy
Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady welcomed a baby girl
This was the announcement on Gisele's Facebook page
Antonia Kidman welcomed her 6th baby, Alexander,
Collette Dinnigan and husband Bradley Cocks have welcomed a baby boy, named Hunter
Tom Ford and Richard Buckley have welcomed a baby son, Alexander, via surrogate
Adele and her boyfriend Simon Konecki are now parents
Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child, Noah Shannon Green, on September 27.
Leila McKinnon and David Gyngell welcomed their baby on October 17
Bill Rancic tweeted this adorable photo of baby Edward Duke after bath time.
Indigo
Jules with Indigo
Jules with his family
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman have welcomed a baby girl, Olive Barrymore Kopelman.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo share baby Camden John Lachey with the world.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have welcomed a son
Robbie Williams posted this picture of Theodora Rose on his blog.
Jessica Simpson posted this pic of baby Maxwell on her blog with the caption: 'Last year at Daddy’s party, Maxwell was in my belly. This year she’s in my arms!'
Eric with Maxwell
Giuliana Rancic shared this picture of baby Duke with E!Online
Giuliana Rancic shared this picture of baby Duke with E!Online
Robbie and Ayda have a baby girl named Theodora
Scott, Kourtney, Penelope and Mason
Kourtney with Penelope
Scott with Penelope
The whole family
Kourtney with her mum, Kris
Snooki with her baby
Nick Lachey & Vanessa Minnillo
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler
Tori Spelling
Uma Therman
Kelsey Grammer and Kate
Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby Penelope.
Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter daughter, Maxwell Drew
Beyonce gave birth to a baby girl named Blue Ivy Carter
Katherine Heigl and daughter Adalaide
Jessica Marais birth to a baby girl Scout Edie Stewart
Chris Hemsworth with daughter India
Alyson Hannigan had her baby girl, Keeva on May 23.
Hilary Duff and baby Luca.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have baby boy Samuel.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcomed their third child.

8. What this mum does when her baby is asleep is amazing. Click here to see her beautiful creations.

9. Red Carpet Wrap up.

Billboard Music Festival.

The Billboard Music Awards took place on Monday, and man were there some red carpet moments. But first check out Taylor Swift’s vom face at Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s blink-and-you-miss it kiss on the cheek.
Madonna onstage with will.i.am
Z LaLa
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kesha
Audrina Patridge
Jenny McCarthy
Shania Twain
Renee Bargh
Kacey Musgraves
Nayer
Selena Gomez
Kimberly Perry
Carly Rae Jepsen
Chad Kroeger & Avril Lavigne
Shaun Robinson
Ed Sheeran
Chloe Moretz
Amber Rose
Audrina Patridge
Psy
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift performance

Cannes Film Festival.

Even though The Great Gatsby has premiered at Cannes, there is still a whole lot more to see. Eva Longoria went commando (we know that because of a certain wardrobe malfunction that went viral), Nicole Kidman became consumed by passion and just had to pash Keith Urban on the red carpet and then there’s the frocks: the good, the bad and the mullet-y.
The gown in question...
... And Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars.
Nicole Kidman
Uma Thurman
Nicole Kidman
Kylie Minogue
Irina Shayk
Milla Jovovich
Petra Nemcova
Paris Hilton
Nicole Kidman
Karolina Kurkova and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard
Zoe Saldana
Lady Victoria Hervey
Alec Baldwin with his pregnant wife Hiliaria
Rooney Mara
Zoe Saldana, Clive Owen and Marion Cotillard
Eva Longoria
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Isla Fisher
Carey and Baz
Carey Mulligan taking shelter from the rain
Cara Delvingne
Cindy Crawford
Georgia May Jagger
Julianne Moore
Naomie Harris
Lana Del Ray
Leo, Carey and Tobey
Solange Knowles
Julianne Moore
Ouch. Julianne Moore's feet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Zhang Yuqi
Paz Vega

The Great Gatsby Australia red carpet.

The Sydney premiere of The Great Gatsby (finally) took place on Wednesday night, and we’ve got all the best pics from the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan pulled off her usual ‘EnglishRose/perfect in every way/can’t help but make make you jealous’ look, and a whole bunch of Aussie stars frocked up for the occasion. A notable no-show? Leo DiCaprio, who managed to fly into Sydney for a few hours on New Year’s Eve to party, but couldn’t quite make the trip
The Great Gatsby Sydney Premiere
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Catherine Martin
Tobey MacGuire
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Emma Freedman
Emma Freedman
Darren McMullen
Delta Goodrem
Kerri-Anne Kennerly
Joel Madden
Jesinta Campbell
Deborah Hutton
Alexis Blake and Joel Edgerton
Kate Ritchie
Bridget and Frances Abbott
Stephanie Rice
Stephanie Rice
Kate Peck
Ita Buttrose
Sally Obermeder and Kylie Gillies
Sandra Sully
Kate Richie with husband Stuart Webb
Barry and Gracie Otto
Larry and Sylvie Emdur
Krew Boylan
Samantha Jade
Collette Dinnigan
Danielle Spencer
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Isla Fischer
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Carey Mulligan
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Angelica Houston
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Anna Wintour
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Emeli Sande
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Florence Welch
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Jennifer Morrison
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Nina Dobrev
013867-gatsby.jpg
the-great-gatsby-movie-trailer-628.jpg
544208_524342637608156_2085038835_n.jpg
gatsby_header_170313_18mscm7-18mscmb.jpg
525761_10151371954817461_679643866_n.jpg

10. Australian actress Rachael Taylor (from Red Dog and Grey’s Anatomy) has turned her hand to directing, with a video for the Sydney label Kahlo – who are starting to make big waves in the fashion world. The clip contains yet more Australian talent, and features up-and-coming actress Hanna Mangan Lawrence.

So, what do you think – does this Aussie actress have a future in directing?

 

11. Newsflash: we have behind-the-scenes photos from Kate Middleton’s baby shower! Okay, so they’re actually spoofs. Click here to see the uncanny – and hilarious – shots.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???