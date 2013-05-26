Bumper Fluff: Brad is giving up sex + the Kardashians have morphed into Barbie.

It’s cold outside, and most probably raining – so why don’t you grab a blanket and settle down on the couch to see what outrageous things celebrities have been up to this week.
1. Commando’s ex-partner: ‘Michelle Bridges stole my husband’.
The former partner of The Biggest Loser trainer Steve Willis aka ‘Commando’, has revealed that Willis has been having an affair with his co-star, Michelle Bridges.
Froso (who has requested her surname not be published) revealed to Woman’s Day she learned of the affair when Willis “failed to come home after The Biggest Loser wrap party on March 19.”
Willis is the father of their two children, Ella, 5, and Jack, 19 months.
A close friend of Froso tells Woman’s Day: “They had planned a holiday and they had just purchased their dream family home. This was completely out of the blue and it’s shattered her.”
Michelle Bridges split with her husband of nine years, Bill Moore in March this year.
2. These screengrabs are proof that sometimes, just sometimes, parents should NOT be allowed to text.Click here to read some absolute shockers…
3. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invitation is… is… Just take a look:
Surpringly (almost, kind of – well it’s white) tasteful, but with just a hint of the usual over-the-top Kardashian-esq flavour. And get this: According to TMZ, the ballerina turns to a lullaby – ‘Hey Mama’ – written by dad-to-be Kanye West. Okay – maybe it’s more than a hint of over-the-top.