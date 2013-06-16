BUMPER FLUFF: Beyonce and Melissa McCarthy's photoshop fails.

It’s been a big week in politics, with scandals and controversy galore. So we don’t blame you for clicking through to this page, for a bit of light reading. Welcome to our collection of this week’s fluff. Sit back and have a scroll through. If anyone asks, we’ll say that you’re reading the political commentary. We promise.

1. Photoshop fails. Photoshop fails, everywhere!

This week, a poster promoting a new Hollywood blockbuster was released. It stars two household names – we’re talking big budget mega-star actresses – but you will not guess in a million years who one of them is.

Why? She’s been photo-shopped to buggery.

Let’s play a little game… Do you recognise this woman?

Yep. Us neither. No. Earthly. Idea. Who. That. Lady. Might. Be.

Now let’s look at the entire poster…

Yes, that is Melissa McCarthy.

Or shall we say – an extremely Photoshopped version of Melissa McCarthy. What has happened to her neck? What has happened to her head? Why are her neck and face seemingly detached and bathed in a yellow-light-bad-retouching-glow, usually reserved for child beauty pageant head shots? Why are both her head and neck so significantly out of proportion with her body?

For comparative purposes- let’s look at some non-photoshopped pictures of Melissa McCarthy:

She looks lovely. Absolutely lovely. And also like a human being – unlike her poster.

And just when we’d taken off our outrage pants, we had to pull them back on because the same outrageous thing happened to bootylicious Beyonce, in a press release from designer Roberto Cavalli.

Will everyone just stop messing with female celebrities bodies/heads/faces?

The photo above (left) was sent out in a press release by the Roberto Cavalli fashion house featuring Beyonce in an incredible multi-coloured cut-out silk gown designed exclusively for the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

The problem? Beyonce’s body (an illustration) has been stretched out of proportion, elongated, slimmed down and her curves nipped in. She looks like a Bratz doll crossed with four bendy match sticks.

Cue: social media outrage.

Fashion illustrations often elongate the female form but Beyonce fans seem to have a problem with the realism of the digital illustration.

One commentator wrote: “If this is supposed to be a sketch of Beyonce why not actually draw Beyonce instead of some imaginative image which fits the status quo for sickly looking run way models??”



The team at Roberto Cavalli have since posted this response on their Facebook page:

“Dear Fans, We would like to clarify that the image of the gown created by Roberto Cavalli for Beyoncé is a sketch and not a photo, and therefore it is only meant to be a stylized and artistic vision. Roberto Cavalli loves women and more than anyone else has always exalted and highlighted the female shape with his creations, building his signature style on the glorification of sensuality and femininity.”

Seriously – fail. Giant. Photoshop. Fail. You can do better Hollywood.