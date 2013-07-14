BUMPER FLUFF: Beyonce and glitter. That is all.

Welcome to Bumper Fluff!

1. Beyonce. Glitter. That is all.

Beyonce is on the cover of Flaunt magazine in head-to-toe glitter looking like some kind of fabulous sparkly mermaid.

In the accompanying interview Bey reveals she okay with gluten and loves pizza.

“I’m okay with gluten. Sunday pizza is a must for me!”

Could we love her anymore?

On the criticism her Pepsi commercial received: “Pepsi is a brand I’ve grown up seeing my heroes collaborate with. The company respects musicians and artistry. I wouldn’t encourage any person, especially a child, to live life without balance. When you work out, take care of your body, rehearse as hard as I rehearsed in the commercial, I think it’s great to have a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi when you want one. It’s all about choices.”

And, still on the Beyonce front… PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Everything you need to know about Beyonce’s Australian tour.

Beyoncé is bringing her The Mrs Carter Show World Tour starring Beyoncé to Australia later this year.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Vector Arena on October 18, and two things; it will be amazing and tickets will sell out almost immediately.

To be one on the first to get your mitts on some, the first pre-sale ticket release for My Live Nation members starts from 3pm Tuesday, July 16 mark it in your diary, set an alarm and .

MasterCard card holders can also get a pre-sale option from 2pm Friday, July 12 also through My Live Nation.

Concert dates:

Vector Arena, Auckland – October 18

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – October 22

Brisbane Entertainment Centre – October 28

Allphones Arena, Sydney – October 31

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – November 5

Perth Arena – November 8

Oh and just in case you weren’t excited enough, Pepsi Next Australia is giving away tickets to Beyoncé’s concert in New York and treating 25 lucky fans with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Beyoncé in the flesh in Sydney. Squee.



From 2 September, fans can enter to win these exclusive opportunities via on-pack and in-store promotions for Pepsi Next and Pepsi, as well as by visiting the Pepsi Australia Facebook page here: facebook.com/pepsiaustralia.

3. Vogue’s website hacked by dinousaurs in hats.



Drop everything and head straight on over to vogue.co.uk now and using your arrow keys type in this code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A.

Like this:

Watch the dinosaurs in hats pop up along the bottom edge of the screen, and keep on hitting A to make more dinosaurs in hats appear.

5. Robin Thicke responds to Blurred Lines criticism.

Robin Thicke has hit back at critics who labelled the lyrics to his number 1 single, Blurred Lines as “rapey” and the unclean version of the music video as misogynistic.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, he said the only critics who had a problem with the video were “extra religious people” and that his initial idea was a funny Benny Hill style of clip.

He added: “I don’t want to be sleazy, I’m a gentleman, I’ve been in love with the same woman since I’ve been a teenager. I don’t want to do anything inappropriate.”

Which is a little different from his earlier response in GQ magazine: “We tried to do everything that was taboo. Bestiality, drug injections, and everything that is completely derogatory towards women. Because all three of us are happily married with children, we were like, ‘We’re the perfect guys to make fun of this.'”

People say, “Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?” I’m like, “Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman. I’ve never gotten to do that before. I’ve always respected women.”

Thicke says that his wife, actress Paula Patton, was actually the one who pushed him to release the NSFW version of the video that was pulled from YouTube.

“My initial response was I love the clothed version, I don’t think we should put out the naked version,” he said. “And then I showed it to my wife and all of her girlfriends and they said, ‘You have to put this out, this is so sexy and so cool.'”

In explaining what Blurred Lines meant to him he said, “For me it’s about blurring the lines between men and women and how much we’re the same,” he said. “My wife is just as strong as what I am, smart, if not smarter, stronger and she’s an animal too and doesn’t need a man to define her or her existence.”

“And the other side which is the blurred lines between a good girl and a bad girl, and even very good girls all have little bad sides to them. You just have to know how to pull it out of them.”

When asked if he’d seen the articles that had compared the song to rape, Thicke said “Yeah I have. I can’t even dignify that with a response, that’s ridiculous.”

7. Will Kim and Kanye’s baby make her debut on Kris Jenner’s new show?

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner kicks off her talk show debut next week with the premiere of “Kris,” and there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not her granddaughter, three-week-old North West will also make her first debut.

US Today Show host, Matt Lauer attempted to get an definitive answer from the cagey ‘Momager.’

“I think you’re just going to have to wait and see and tune in, because I’m not sure exactly what’s going happen,” Jenner said. “I won’t tell you it won’t happen. (I’ll) give you a little something to think about. … You never know who’s going to show up.”

She plans to have rotating celebrity co-stars every day including Ryan Seacrest, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mario Lopez and her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

9. It’s Britney bitch… and her two kids!

Britney Spears has released a new music video and it is pretty darn adorable.

The song is called Ooh La La and, being the official tune for the upcoming Smurfs movie sequel, she decided to get her two young boys involved.

Jayden and Preston look like they’re having crazy fun with their Mummy and ALL THE SMURFS.

Does anyone else get a warm fuzzy seeing Britney in such a good place? Love.

Check the video out here:

11. Rebel Wilson goes on a drunken crime spree in Bondi (sort of).

Imagine getting a text message from Packed to the Rafters star, Hugh Sheridan asking if you are in the country, drunk and on a crime spree. It happened to Rebel Wilson when someone stole her identity and did just that in the Sydney suburb of Bondi.

“He texted me saying: ‘Where are you, are you back in Australia? The Bondi police are looking for you, you’ve apparently been drunk and doing these crimes’,” Wilson said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“Apparently this girl in Bondi got totally smashed, and was convincing people that she was me, including the police, and saying that she lived with Hugh Sheridan, because we’re both actors and (therefore) would be friends.”

“I’m quite distinctive, if anyone Googled me. But the police didn’t,” Wilson said. “The police went straight to calling Hugh Sheridan at 2.30 in the morning, Australian time, trying to hunt me down.”

