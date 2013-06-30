BUMPER FLUFF: Miranda Kerr's marriage advice, Asher Keddie tackles politics.

So, it’s the end of the week. And, boy, what a week it’s been. We’ve got a new PM, a slightly adjusted cabinet and, let’s be honest, a nationwide case of hard news overload.

Chances are you were more interested in Rudd and Gillard than Kerr and Kardashian.

But that’s okay. Because, here at MM we’re your (admittedly self-appointed) Ministers for Fluff. Here’s our weekly report on what went on in Celebrity Land:

1. Miranda Kerr has revealed her tips for a happy and healthy marriage, which include letting hubby Orlando Bloom “feel like the man in the relationship”.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, in which the 30-year-old model discussed motherhood and those Victoria’s Secret rumours (in case the pointed italics didn’t give it away, we mean the rumours that she was unceremoniously dropped), Kerr also talked candidly about relationship with the 36-year-old Bloom.

Kerr started off by explaining that she thinks “it is really important not to feel as a woman that you have to do and be everything.” She continued, “I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side. If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship.”

“Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask for their help, instead of thinking you can do it all on your own,” Kerr explained.

In other news (and this is actually news), a man in the US has been arrested on the suspicion that he was planning to kill Miranda Kerr.

52-year-old Steven Swanson phoned up the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last Wednesday, to share with them his plan: that he was going to travel to California to attack Kerr.

Given that he had revealed his scheme, the police then took him into custody. Swanson pleaded not guilty to a charge of making threats.

3. Melissa McCarthy blames her husband for slimming down her image.

Remember the movie poster photoshop fail where actress Melissa McCarthy was rendered unrecognisable?

McCarthy has (jokingly) blamed her actor husband, Ben Falcone, for the altering the poster promoting her new movie, The Heat.

“Ben did it, and we had a big fight about it because I said I wanted it 80 per cent smaller and he said he wanted it 70 per cent,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie’s director Paul Feig told The Huffington Post, he was disappointed with the image which promoted the film’s UK release.

HP: I doubt you had anything to do with that UK poster for “The Heat” that aggressively Photoshopped the way Melissa looks, but what did you think when you saw that?

Feig: That’s the problem: I have very little to do with that — especially in the foreign markets. It’s a bummer. I love Melissa exactly how she is.

5. Are Kimye set to walk down the aisle?

The Sun is reporting that Kanye gave Kim a “rare black and tiger-stripe diamond ring,” worth a cool, $836,000.

It is however, not an engagement ring but a “push present” for Kardashian, even though reports are that Kanye asked Kim for her hand in marriage in the days after she gave birth.

If The Sun is to be believed the pair plan to marry in Paris in September.

And in case you were dying to know, Vogue editor Anna Wintour okay-ed the name of Kimye’s firstborn, North West, before she was born, according to E! News – the news outlet of the Keeping up with the Kardashians network.

It could’ve been when the pair dined at her abode prior to the Met Gala.

7. Robbie Williams plans to be er, a very hands on dad.

And by ‘hands on’ we mean he is willing to put his money where his mouth is – quite literally – when it comes to drugs.

Should his daughter, nine month-old Theodora Rose, ever want to dabble in illicit substances, the former Take That (and now sober) singer has got it covered.

“If unfortunately that does happen, I’ll know what to do. Which is make sure she’s got the best drugs possible – and take them with her,” he revealed to Sunday Style magazine.

Helicopter parenting gone too far?

9. Another royal on the cover of The Australian Women’s Weekly…

And we are definitley not complaining. Prince Harry is gracing the cover of AWW this month (on newsstands now), looking serious in full military gear.

The Prince joins a very exclusive group of men who’ve made the cover, the most recent of which was Hugh Jackman in 2012.

He’s a few years behind his brother though – Prince William booked his first AWW cover when he was just 5 years old.

10. Following the political lunacy of the past few days, iVillage Australia’s editor Alana House has one big question on her mind…

11. Asher Keddie to star in Aussie political drama.

Just when you thought you couldn’t handle any more political drama, along comes the news that Offspring actress, Asher Keddie is set to star in one.

Keddie won’t be donning a red-haired wig just yet, she is set to play politician Kate Ballard in Party Tricks to be screened on Channel 10.

The drama focuses on the campaign by Ballard to be State Premier.

Underbelly actor, Rodger Corser will play opposite Kedder as television and radio personality David McLeod who, against the odds, becomes the opposition leader.

13. EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman’s son uses him as a wingman.



The other upside of having Hugh Jackman as your father? Using him as your wingman to help you pick up chicks.

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborah Furness appear on Sixty Minutes this Sunday candidly talking about their children, namely their 13-year-old son Oscar, who pimps out his father for autographs in order to talk to girls.

Well played Oscar, well played.